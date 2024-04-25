Colorado native Arlene Galchinsky passed away on March 19, 2024, at the age of 84. A service was held on March 22 at Temple Emanuel, with interment at Emanuel Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Joe Black, Rabbi Steven Foster and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks. Feldman Mortuary handled the arrangements.

Born on October 7, 1939, Mrs. Galchinsky grew up in the only Jewish family at the time in Fort Collins. She attended CU Boulder, where she met DU student Herb Galchinsky. They married in August, 1961, and remained a couple until Mrs. Galchinsky’s passing.

Mrs. Galchinsky was an interior designer and art director at the JCC, and was active in the Jewish community and in local and national politics. Her husband Herb was a judge in the Denver County Court.

“Her passions included art, travel, reading, theater and Mah Jongg,” Mrs. Galchinsky’s family said. “She was beloved by a large family and a larger circle of friends.

“Her nieces and nephews called her Aunty Arlee, as did many others who were unrelated, in recognition of her kindness, generosity and wry sense of humor.”

Survivors are Mrs. Galchinsky’s husband Herb, children Cindy (Howard) Sales and Michael Galchinsky; sisters Lennie Singer and Janice Storey; and grandchildren Ben (Gauri Nikrad) Galchinsky, Brinna Sales and Gideon and Rafi Davinsky.

Contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel, American Heart Assn. or the Denver Art Museum.

