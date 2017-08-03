IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, August 4, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Nothing

Nothing

Hillel GoldbergAug 03, 2017Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0

Like
Was he crazy or just frustrated for being the lowest one on the academic totem pole? He was my son’s freshman writing instructor and assigned a topic for a weekly essay. One week, the topic was, “Nothing.” Write about nothing. Sort of like “Who’s on first,” which is not a question in the old Abbot […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostYour favorite Jewish movie scene
Hillel Goldberg

IJN Executive Editor | hillel@ijn.com

Related articles

Your favorite Jewish movie scene

Rocky Mountain JewAug 03, 2017

No good options for Netanyahu

Jonathan TobinAug 03, 2017

It all started in Leadville

Shana GoldbergAug 03, 2017

Community Calendar
Aug
4
Fri
4:00 pm Ranch Family Camp Shabbat
Ranch Family Camp Shabbat
Aug 4 @ 4:00 pm – Aug 6 @ 1:00 pm
Family camp-style Shabbat at JCC Ranch Camp, with outdoor activities for all ages, services, campfire and crafts.
5:15 pm Shabbat at Silo Park (Sinai)
Shabbat at Silo Park (Sinai)
Aug 4 @ 5:15 pm – 7:00 pm
Outdoor Shabbat services, hosted by Temple Sinai at Silo Park. Tot Shabbat, 5:15pm; Family Shabbat, 6pm. With singing and storytelling. Picnics welcome.
6:00 pm Back to School Shabbat in the Pa...
Back to School Shabbat in the Pa...
Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Family oriented outdoor Friday night with HEA at DeKoevend Park in Centennial. With burrito bar, field day games and Shabbat celebration.
6:00 pm Outdoor Shabbat (Micah)
Outdoor Shabbat (Micah)
Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Special outdoor Friday evening service with Temple Micah with Rabbi Adam Morris and Hal Aqua. June 2, Bluff Lake Nature Center July 7, Washington Park Picnic Area #2 Aug. 4, Crestmoor Park
6:30 pm Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Aug 4 @ 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday night service and Shabbat dinner hosted by Aish/JOI. Geared toward young professionals. Held at a private home.
7:30 pm Communal Shabbat Dinner (Aspen)
Communal Shabbat Dinner (Aspen)
Aug 4 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Communal Shabbat dinner with Chabad of Aspen. Services preceding at 6:30pm.
Aug
5
Sat
7:00 pm Shir Hadash Melaveh Malka (HEA)
Shir Hadash Melaveh Malka (HEA)
Aug 5 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Shir Hadash-style melaveh malka at HEA, with music, prayer and potluck vegetarian snacks. RSVP for location.
9:45 pm Shabbat Nachamu Kumsitz (Kollel)
Shabbat Nachamu Kumsitz (Kollel)
Aug 5 @ 9:45 pm
Annual Shabbat Nachamu motzei Shabbat kumsitz, with singing and spirit. At Kollel West Denver, 1395 Wolff.
Aug
6
Sun
9:30 am Stumpy’s Stampede
Stumpy’s Stampede
Aug 6 @ 9:30 am – 1:00 pm
Annual JCC Ranch Camp community run/walk (5 or 10K). Followed by post-race snacks.
11:00 am Aspen Unity Event (JWRP)
Aspen Unity Event (JWRP)
Aug 6 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Brunch hosted by JWRP with guest speakers David Zalik and Lori Palatnik on innovation and leadership. RSVP for location.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN