Not since the time of Abraham our Father?

JERUSALEM — I almost couldn’t write this story. Despite coming early for the brit milah of Rav Tzvi Kushelevsky’s miracle, age-88 firstborn son, I was locked out.

Perhaps as a lesson learned from the Meron tragedy, when 45 people were killed in a crush during the annual Lag b’Omer pilgrimage, there was a strictly enforced limit on how many people could enter.

I spotted a yeshiva student on the phone with a friend inside the yeshiva who was trying to let him in. We went downstairs, upstairs, to the kitchen entrance, but everything was locked.

Even being a fellow volunteer of the Har Nof civilian patrol, which was securing the area, did not help me.

And rightly so. As the guards repeatedly said, it is for the safety and health of the Rabbi Kushelevsky.

Eventually, as some people opted to leave the building and watch the live broadcast outside, they let a group of people in.

And what a sight it was.

Thousands of people crammed shoulder-to-shoulder, to imbibe the spiritual joy and faith laden in this historic affirmation of our covenant with G-d.

Not every day is there an opportunity to join a simcha the likes of which may not have happened since the days of our forefather Abraham.

A miraculous brit such as this is bound to have some unique features.

One was the guests. Among the many leading Torah scholars who joined the simcha were the cancer-stricken Rabbi Yaakov Hillel, and the head of the Eidah Chareidis Rabbi Moshe Shternbuch, who no longer leaves his home except on the rarest of occasions.

Another was the naming.

Typically, the one honored with the naming — in this case, Rabbi Shternbuch — is quietly told the name, or handed a notecard with the name on it, and they then announce it.

Here, Rabbi Kushelevsky could not hold back. Rabbi Shternbuch trailed off after v’yikarei shemo b’Yisrael (“and his name will be called . . . ”), waiting to be told the name, when suddenly the melodious voice of Rabbi Kushelevsky rose up. With no microphone in front of him — after all, Rabbi Shternbuch was supposed to announce the name — everyone in the large room, including those barely squeezed in through the back door such as myself, heard the emotional, singsong call of “Eliyahu” ring out.

Someone next to me immediately murmured, presumably a former student in the know, “named after his father.”

Though an enormous personal simcha, the Israel-Hamas war was kept at the fore-

front.

A heartfelt recitation of Avinu Malkeinu was added after the daily Psalms were said.

Immediately prior to the brit, Rabbi Kushelevsky requested that the 13 attributes of divine mercy be recited, followed by the song “Acheinu, Our Brethren the Nation of Israel.”

All of this was with the explicit instruction that the auspicious eit ratzon — time of Divine favor — of this brit be used to pray for national needs, for the safety of all of Israel.

After the brit was finished, Rav Kushelevsky gave an impromptu speech (before the smaller, celebratory meal), extolling the Divine Providence and the need to have faith in the Divine plan.

Even more faith-inspiring than his speech at this time is the knowledge that he’s been giving this speech all along, even throughout the years and decades when there was no happy ending in sight.