There is no ‘day after’

The idea of a clean break between war and peace in Gaza or in Israel is detached from reality.

The day after” the end of the war in Gaza . . . countless things will happen and will need to happen.

But there is not going to be a “day after.”

Among the necessities planned for this mythical day after will be:

• a permanent governance structure in Gaza;

• a reckoning in Israel over the intelligence failures that led to Oct. 7;

• a rebuilding of Gaza;

• a trial of the Hamas criminals who were not killed by Israel and did not escape back into Gaza, but were captured by Israel.

Forget about a clean break: now the war is over, now the post-war begins. It won’t happen, whether Israel destroys Hamas’ final battalions in Rafah or not. Consider:

Israel’s military strategy has been to attack Hamas’ leadership. The heads of the battalions. The planners. The ones who give orders. The military strategists. The “generals,” so to speak. Israel’s military strategy has been to decapitate the leadership and thus disorient and dramatically weaken the followers. Only after Israel has taken out the leadership does it turn to the second-level priority: to kill Hamas’ fighters.

Which means: Once the heads of Hamas’ battalions heads and their various assistants are dismantled, thousands — it seems, well more than 10,000 —Hamas fighters remain. Which means: Until and unless Israel kills or captures every last Hamas fighter, they will reemerge. They will continue to fight. They will exercise their terrorist hatred even if they have no chance of defeating Israel in Gaza, let alone in Israel. Hamas fighters will continue to fight over an extended period. There will be no section of Gaza entirely free of Hamas fighters. There will be no “victory” because Hamas, it seems, will never surrender.

Remember the few Japanese soldiers in hiding for years after the end of WW II who never got the message that the war was over? Hamas fighters will never get the message unless and until every single one is killed or captured.

Which means: There is no “day after.”

Which means: At some point, all of the “day after” necessities will have to be addressed while Israel continues to fight Hamas, whether Israel withdraws its fighters from Gaza or not.

A governance structure for Gaza, whatever it might be, will have to be devised simultaneous with Israel’s fight against Hamas fighters, however few they may be. It only takes one evil terrorist to execute an atrocity.

A reckoning in Israel over the intelligence failures that led to Oct. 7 cannot be postponed indefinitely. First, it is not right. Those responsible must be held accountable. Second, the specific failures must be identified by a respected, independent panel, with conclusions put forward without fear or favor. This is critical for the future of Israel.

Gaza is a wreckage — it is morally on Hamas, yes. But the rebuilding must be undertaken, even as Israel must remain free to fight Hamas wherever it pops up, i.e., wherever necessary in Gaza. The fight and the rebuilding must proceed simultaneously.

A trial in Israel of the Hamas criminals must proceed as soon as the evidence is gathered and the legal case is built, entirely without reference to military or political developments.

The war has proceeded long enough and the progress against Hamas has been strong enough for the Israeli public to have the right to vote. True enough, elections are not scheduled for a couple of years. But these are not normal times, to put it mildly. Israel needs to vote on its leadership. If it wants the same leadership, so be it. If it wants new leadership, so be it. It is time for Israel’s citizens, given the overwhelming sacrifices they have made, to have a say, formally, electorally.

Beyond all this, there is no “day after” — even if every Hamas fighter is killed or captured — so long as a single hostage is not returned.

And even beyond that, there is no “day after” until every one of the tens or hundreds of thousands of Israelis displaced by Hezbollah from their homes in northern Israel is returned to their rightful home.

G-d forbid that even a complete end to Hamas gives the idea that “the day after” has arrived. Hamas and Hezbollah have truncated the State of Israel. Instead of the much heralded, unachieved and unachievable Israeli gift of “land for peace,” Israel has given “land for war.” Give up northern Israel, receive war with Hezbollah. Israel has been forced to evacuate a greater chunk of territory in northern Israel than even the most liberal Israeli governments contemplated giving to Palestinians in a “land for peace” deal.

Until Israel is restored to its its internationally recognized northern border under UN Security Resolution 242 —that is, until all Israelis return home from internal exile — there is no “day after.”

Copyright © 2024 by the Intermountain Jewish News