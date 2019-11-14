IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, November 14, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home News International Never too late: Holocaust survivor celebrates Bar Mitzvah at 91

Never too late: Holocaust survivor celebrates Bar Mitzvah at 91

JTANov 14, 2019International, News0

Like

Andor Stern (Sao Paulo Holocaust Memorial)

By Marcus M. Gilban

RIO DE JANEIRO — At 91, Holocaust survivor Andor Stern no longer fears the Nazis who imprisoned him in Auschwitz. Living in his native Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest metro area of nearly 25 million, what scares him today are burglars — his modest house has been broken into twice in the city where he was welcomed back after his escape from Europe.

Monday, Nov. 11, was a unique day in his life: Stern, who is recognized by the Brazilian Association of Holocaust Survivors and across the country as the only Brazilian-born Holocaust survivor, celebrated his Bar Mitzvah a mere 78 years late.

Full of symbolism, the touching ceremony was held at Sao Paulo’s oldest synagogue, Kehilat Israel, on the day that the association marked the 81st anniversary of Kristallnacht, the 1938 Nazi pogrom in Germany and Austria that most mark as the beginning of the Shoah.

“This is our answer to Hitler and Nazism,” Rabbi Toive Weitman, the head of the Sao Paulo Holocaust memorial who led the ceremony, told JTA. 

“Hitler’s goal was not only a physical slaughter of the Jewish people, but also a spiritual extermination. He failed. Mr. Stern continues, connected to his essence, celebrating life with his family.”

Carlos Reiss, director of the Curitiba Holocaust Museum, said:

“It helps build the memory of the Shoah by highlighting the resilience and importance of Jewish identity. However, there are thousands of children who have not had this opportunity because their lives were shortened.”

Stern was three when his father was transferred to India in the early 1930s by the multinational mining company he worked for. In 1936, the family moved to Hungary, where his grandparents lived. He later hid with them when the first anti-Semitic acts began.

Besides being a Jew, Stern was Brazilian. When Brazil entered WW II and sent troops to fight for the Allies in Italy, the boy was considered an enemy of the state and interned in a labor camp in the Lower Carpathian region, from which he fled.

But his freedom was short lived. In April, 1944, the Sterns were thrown into the wagon of a freight train headed to Auschwitz, and he spent 13 months there. 

His mother and grandparents were killed in the death camp’s gas chambers.

Andor Stern’s concentration camp tattoo is seen through his tefillin straps. (Sao Paulo Holocaust Memorial)

“I saw my mother coming out of the chimney on Oct. 6, 1944. It’s a drag having to remember that, but I remember everything,” he said in a recent interview with Folha de S.Paulo newspaper. 

“I was out of the world until May 1, 1945, when we were released by the American soldiers. I was 17 and weighed 28 pounds.”

Freddy Glatt, the German-born president of the Brazilian Association of Holocaust Survivors in Rio, lived through a situation similar to Stern’s after his family was forced to move to Belgium. But he miraculously escaped deportation to the camps by moving near the German-Dutch border.

“There was no rabbi, no tallit, no tefilin or Torah. Andor has my age today. I wish him mazel tov,” he said, proud of his own Bar Mitzvah at the age of 85 in Rio.

Stern returned to Brazil in 1948, married and had five daughters. He has nine grandchildren and can’t keep track of the number of great-grandchildren.

“A psychiatrist once told me that everyone who goes through what I did in war will never be whole again, will never leave the concentration camp. I left it behind,” Stern said. “I’m lucky.

“I’m not a hero. Despite everything, I am very grateful to life for everything.”

JTA

Related articles

For Ukraine’s Jews, Jewish president is source of pride, fear

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTANov 14, 2019

Dr. Tawfik Hamid: Reformist Muslim, friend of Israel

Hillel GoldbergNov 14, 2019

Israel…it’s complicated

Amy LedermanNov 14, 2019

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Nov
14
Thu
12:30 pm Lunch & Learn: Pirkei Avot (Boul...
Lunch & Learn: Pirkei Avot (Boul...
Nov 14 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Monthly (brown bag) Lunch & Learn with Rabbi Fred Greene on Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers). At Har HaShem.
4:00 pm The Rest of Tanakh (B’nai Havurah)
The Rest of Tanakh (B’nai Havurah)
Nov 14 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Weekly course led by Pat Madsen exploring the lesser read books of Tanakh. At B’nai Havurah.
6:30 pm JAAMM Film: ‘Gilbert’
JAAMM Film: ‘Gilbert’
Nov 14 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Documentary about comedian Gilbert Gottfried. Part of JAAMM. At Alamo Drafthouse West Colfax.
6:30 pm The Jewish Experience in Medieva...
The Jewish Experience in Medieva...
Nov 14 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Two session course with Debbie Goodman at B’nai Havurah on Jewish life in medieval Europe: Session One: Comparing Theologies and the Legal Status of the Jewish Community Under Muslim and Christian Rule Session Two: Differing Responses[...]
7:00 pm IST 2020 Informational Meeting (...
IST 2020 Informational Meeting (...
Nov 14 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Informational meeting for Boulder-are parents and teens considering joining Israel Study Tour for Summer, 2020. At Har HaShem.
7:00 pm The Great Big Challah Bake (Denver)
The Great Big Challah Bake (Denver)
Nov 14 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Annual challah bake for women, part of the international Shabbos Project. At BMH-BJ. (A concurrent bake will take place at Boulder JCC, 6pm.)
7:00 pm Torah Trope (Boulder)
Torah Trope (Boulder)
Nov 14 @ 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
Ten-session class hosted by Har HaShem learning the melodies to which the Torah is chanted. Led by Sara-Jane Cohen. Held at a private home.
Nov
15
Fri
all-day Ramah Shabbaton (Boulder)
Ramah Shabbaton (Boulder)
Nov 15 – Nov 16 all-day
Shabbaton at Bonai Shalom in Boulder with guest Michal Harlow from Ramah of the Rockies. Events include song-filled services and campfire Havdalah.
5:30 pm Parsha and Peanut Butter (B’nai ...
Parsha and Peanut Butter (B’nai ...
Nov 15 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Parsha class at Rabbi Evette Lutman, while making PB&J sandwiches for those in need.
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Nov 15 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Twice monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with Rabbi Adam Morris and Hal Aqua.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists