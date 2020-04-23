IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, April 23, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Navigating Covid uncertainty

Navigating Covid uncertainty

Amy LedermanApr 23, 2020Columns, Opinion, Reflections0

Like

We are all equal in the eyes of the coronavirus. Each of us is now living in an altered universe where many of the assumptions and expectations upon which our daily lives have been based no longer apply or exist. We have no map, no compass by which to navigate except, perhaps, a sense of communal responsibility and an abiding belief that “this too shall pass.”

I listen to others and hear my own truths reflected in their words. We have trouble focusing; we sleep too much, eat too much, drink too much — as we try to fill the hours and days of sheltering in place. We obsessively watch news as we look for more closets to clean and photos to scrapbook. We ask ourselves questions for which there are no certain answers: Will our families remain safe and healthy? How long will this last and what will it do to our minds, bodies and bank accounts? What will life look like once the pandemic has subsided? How will our world change?

Like many of us who have dealt with personal trauma, illness or loss, time has enabled me to look back and reflect on what I learned from living through an extended period of “not knowing” or being able to predict the outcome. And this is what I learned.

I discovered from making my bed each morning that the simplest of actions can create a sense of order as we face a new day.

I recognized that it was much easier to maintain a positive, hopeful attitude when I did some form of exercise or act of self-care every day.

I realized that avoiding the elephant in the room was not as helpful as “riding” it. Facing up to my fears and concerns was initially very difficult, but in the end it enabled me to make concrete decisions that served my family better than if I had ignored the realities.

I set a day each week (for me it was Friday) and told myself that all I needed to do was to make it through until the following Friday. Focusing on getting through week by week, rather than day by day or even hour by hour, gave me strength and determination because at the end of the week, I wanted to say: “We made it.”

Perhaps, most significantly, I never lost sight of all of the many beautiful things in my life. Cultivating gratitude is a game changer when running a marathon of uncertainty.

I have no crystal ball or means by which to know more than anyone else about what will happen during and after this unprecedented time in history.

But if we all do the best we can do, individually and communally, I believe we will emerge stronger and more aware of how much we treasure the families and communities that we have built.

Copyright © 2020 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Amy Lederman

IJN Columnist | Reflections

Related articles

Memory

Shana GoldbergApr 23, 2020

Corona inspiration from Israel

Tehilla R. GoldbergApr 23, 2020

Couldn’t happen to nicer guys

IJN Editorial StaffApr 23, 2020

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Apr
23
Thu
6:00 pm ADL Governor’s Holocaust Program
ADL Governor’s Holocaust Program
Apr 23 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Annual governor’s Holocaust memorial service, hosted by ADL. With guest speaker Renée Fink, who survived the Holocaust as a child hidden by a Catholic family. At Temple Emanuel.
6:00 pm Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Apr 23 @ 6:00 pm
Monthly women’s event hosted by Chabad of Santa Fe. Upcoming dates/themes are: 9/19, Wendy Singer: ‘Chen Man Ching’ 11/5, Judith Fein: Afterlife 12/12, Yaszmina Nedboy: Pre-Chanukah Bash 1/14, Karen Milstein: Acupressure 2/20, Fred Ray Lopez:[...]
7:00 pm Flatiron Tribe Trivia Night
Flatiron Tribe Trivia Night
Apr 23 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Flatiron Tribe joins trivia night at Oskar Blues Brewery.
Apr
26
Sun
8:00 am 9Health Fair (Sinai)
9Health Fair (Sinai)
Apr 26 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
9Health fair at Boulder JCC, offering a variety of free and low cost health awareness and educational screenings.
Apr
28
Tue
7:00 pm JCC Poker & Whisky Night
JCC Poker & Whisky Night
Apr 28 @ 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm
Monthly no limit poker game at JCC. With cocktails.
May
1
Fri
8:00 am No Place for Hate Breakfast (ADL)
No Place for Hate Breakfast (ADL)
May 1 @ 8:00 am – 10:00 am
ADL breakfast dedicated to its No Place for Hate program, with comments from students and educators. At Empower Field.
5:30 pm Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
May 1 @ 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Monthly family Shabbat at JOI@Aish, with Friday night services oriented for children and Shabbat dinner. Held at a private home.
6:00 pm Family Shabbat (Lone Tree)
Family Shabbat (Lone Tree)
May 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly family Shabbat program at Chabad of South Metro Denver, with stories, songs, puppets and kiddush. Held on the first Shabbat of the month.
May
2
Sat
10:00 am ShabbAsana (JYW)
ShabbAsana (JYW)
May 2 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly Shabbat morning service incorporating yoga meditation, hosted by Judaism Your Way and led by Ariela HaLevi and Rabbi Brian Field.
10:45 am Shir Shabbat Family Service (Rodef)
Shir Shabbat Family Service (Rodef)
May 2 @ 10:45 am – 12:00 pm
Musical family service at Rodef Shalom, with a mix of prayer, learning and song. For kids 0-5.

Rocky Mountain Jew

WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

Dear valued reader,

Let’s get right to it.

During these very difficult times that we’re all experiencing, why does the Intermountain Jewish News matter more than ever?

  • It connects us when we feel separated and surrounded by chaos. With the IJN, we are not alone. We are all in this together as a community.
  • It is our trusted, distinctive news source. With fake news, conspiracy theories and half truths rampant, the IJN works hard to provide facts, not sensationalism.
  • It brings you the impact of COVID-19 on the Colorado Jewish community, as well as the impact of the coronavirus on the global Jewish community.

Like other small businesses and media companies, the IJN is also being impacted in an unprecedented way by effects of the coronavirus.

That’s Why Your Help Is Needed Today.

Please subscribe today or purchase a gift subscription — an online gift is social distancing.

If you’re already a subscriber, you can also donate to the IJN to support our mission of providing quality and comprehensive journalism to the Colorado Jewish community.

Appreciatively,

Rabbi Hillel Goldberg
Editor & Publisher

Shana R. Goldberg
Assistant Publisher