IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, December 28, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Myndel Cohen

Myndel Cohen

IJN StaffDec 27, 2018Obituaries0

Like
Myndel Cohen

Myndel Cohen

Myndel Cohen, a cherished member of Denver’s Jewish community, passed away Dec. 7, 2018, in Denver. Rabbi Rick Rheins officiated at the Dec. 9 service at Temple Sinai. Interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“She had many happy memories of growing up on Denver’s West Side,” the family said.

Myndel Kupetz was born Jan. 8, 1929, in Denver.

A North High graduate, she attended CU.

She married Herb Cohen on March 6, 1949. Mr. Cohen passed away on January 21, 2016.

Mrs. Cohen was director of volunteers at Beth Israel.

She was also past president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Colorado.

Mrs. Cohen is survived by her children Susan (Ralph) Barocas and David (Sheila) Cohen; grandchildren Joshua (Sadie) Barocas, Danny (Annie) Barocas, Lauren (David) Resnick, Jordan Cohen and Ethan Cohen; and great-grandchildren Jack and Eleanor and Sydney and Olivia.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostBelle Marcus
IJN Staff

Related articles

The helmet of the '71-'72 losing Broncos, left, and of the '17-'18 losing Broncos, right

It was 1972…

Rocky Mountain JewDec 27, 2018

Belle Marcus

IJN StaffDec 27, 2018

Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation

Graphic adaptation

Shana GoldbergDec 27, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Dec
28
Fri
5:30 pm Communal Shabbat Dinner (Aspen)
Communal Shabbat Dinner (Aspen)
Dec 28 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Communal Shabbat dinner with Chabad of Aspen. With Kabbalat Shabbat services.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Dec 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band. Followed by BYO picnic.
Dec
29
Sat
9:30 am Torah Study Minyan: Field of Dre...
Torah Study Minyan: Field of Dre...
Dec 29 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Torah study minyan at B’nai Havurah, discussing ‘Field of Dreams’, followed by a vegetarian Chinese oneg.
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Dec 29 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
Dec
30
Sun
9:05 am Sinai Sundays: Responsa Part Three
Sinai Sundays: Responsa Part Three
Dec 30 @ 9:05 am – 10:25 am
Eleven-part series with Rabbi Rick Rheins exploring halachic responses to emerging ethical and ritual issues facing modern Jews. At Temple Sinai.
Jan
2
Wed
7:00 pm Conversational Hebrew (BMH-BJ)
Conversational Hebrew (BMH-BJ)
Jan 2 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Weekly conversational Hebrew class taught by experienced teacher Roberta Feinsmith. Meeting Wednesdays at BMH-BJ.
8:00 pm Whisky & Wisdom (Men)
Whisky & Wisdom (Men)
Jan 2 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Monthly men’s evening led by Rabbi Menachem Lehrfield of JOI combining whisky tasting with Jewish wisdom relating to men’s roles as fathers, husbands and professionals. Held at a private home.
Jan
3
Thu
12:30 pm Lunch & Learn: Pirkei Avot (Boul...
Lunch & Learn: Pirkei Avot (Boul...
Jan 3 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Monthly (brown bag) Lunch & Learn with Rabbi Fred Greene on Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers). At Har HaShem.
Jan
4
Fri
4:30 pm Happy Minyan (BMH-BJ)
Happy Minyan (BMH-BJ)
Jan 4 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Family-friendly Kabbalat Shabbat full of song. Led by Reb Noam Horowitz. At BMH-BJ.
5:00 pm Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Jan 4 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly family Shabbat at JOI@Aish, with Friday night services oriented for children and Shabbat dinner. Held at a private home.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN