Myndel Cohen, a cherished member of Denver’s Jewish community, passed away Dec. 7, 2018, in Denver. Rabbi Rick Rheins officiated at the Dec. 9 service at Temple Sinai. Interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“She had many happy memories of growing up on Denver’s West Side,” the family said.

Myndel Kupetz was born Jan. 8, 1929, in Denver.

A North High graduate, she attended CU.

She married Herb Cohen on March 6, 1949. Mr. Cohen passed away on January 21, 2016.

Mrs. Cohen was director of volunteers at Beth Israel.

She was also past president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Colorado.

Mrs. Cohen is survived by her children Susan (Ralph) Barocas and David (Sheila) Cohen; grandchildren Joshua (Sadie) Barocas, Danny (Annie) Barocas, Lauren (David) Resnick, Jordan Cohen and Ethan Cohen; and great-grandchildren Jack and Eleanor and Sydney and Olivia.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

