Museum of Tolerance of Jerusalem

The untold juxtaposition tells the story.

Two unexpected, even unnoticed, adjacencies suddenly illuminate the mind, suggesting the power of unplanned meaning.

The most complex projects can be captured in a single signpost, surprising even their designers.

The fabrics and threads in a beautiful brocade can convey a single compelling message, teaching the power of art.

And art it is, this new building in the heart of the Holy City. Others more competent than I know all of the complex pieces of vision, design, law, politics and construction that had to be put in place before it arose. Suffice to say that it took more than 20 years of fortitude, setbacks, revisioned vision and absolute determination to weave those pieces into the compelling brocade that it is.

No small thing, this: to add something memorable to the most memorable city in the world?

To build something new, with different angles, shapes, materials and purposes from what usually characterizes Jerusalem — yet, it fits in? It is integral to the city, not a foreign import? Is this possible?

It is possible. It is reality. Here it is in the heart of Jerusalem, on Hillel Street.

The thing is, it is not only at 33 Hillel Street. Adjacent to the corner of the Museum of Tolerance, facing the museum at an angle, is a signpost marking Yoel Salomon Street. I go out on a limb. I did not investigate this. But I imagine that when the financiers, architects, interior designers, city zoning authorities, politicians and content visionaries yielded this gorgeously complex yet singularly striking museum, they did not quibble over the name of a cross street that would face it.

Two adjacencies.

Hillel Street.

Yoel Salomon Street.

Hillel, the ancient Jewish sage, the person of peace, the teacher of peace: “That which is hateful to you, do not do unto others.”

Salomon, a paradigmatic family name in the Land of Israel, the grandson of the first official Jewish victim of Arab terrorism, of Avraham Shlomo Zalman Zoref, known as Ibrahim Salomon, slain by an Arab man in 1851.

Hillel. Salomon.

Peace. Murder.

Harmony. Horror.

Two adjacencies.

One single compelling mission: Let the teaching of Hillel triumph over the fate of Salomon!

Two streets in Jerusalem.

Two names.

Two opposite messages.

One museum, straddling both streets.

One museum, a Museum of Tolerance, acknowledging the reality of the opposite message and the imperative to triumph over it.

Jerusalem needs a Museum of Tolerance because Jerusalem, the cynosure of the world, needs the message of tolerance.

A message spoken so tragically, eloquently and optimistically in the museum on Hillel Street facing its raison d’etre: Salomon Street, symbolizing the call to overcome anti-tolerance.

I toured the Museum of Tolerance an eternity ago, a few days before October 7, 2023. The building was done, the displays partly done, the programs just begun, but the vision was firmly in place.

The building bespoke its vision.

Tolerance — so large a vision.

Bywords of the museum, words like human dignity, dialogue, universal Jewish values — so farreaching, beyond a museum, beyond Jerusalem, beyond human history up to now.

What manner of building can bespeak all this?

I felt as I walked though the museum, both its finished and unfinished displays, that the building was so much larger than it actually is. I knew the building’s size from viewing it from the outside, from the intersection of Hillel and Yoel Salomon Streets. Inside, walking through the building’s displays, both complete and incomplete, I could not believe that the building was not larger than its size as I saw it from the outside. The building seemed to expand, to widen, to heighten, for its visitors. The building seemed forced by its farreaching vision to expand in order to accommodate . . . tolerance, dignity, dialogue, Jewish values.

And . . . and . . . the building fits so naturally, so graciously, into the Holy City, whose contours and dimensions must be carefully and visually conserved, for this is a city unlike any other.

In our tradition, it is said that in the ancient Holy Temple in Jerusalem, everyone stood pressed against each other — everyone needed to be there in the limited space — yet, when everyone had to bow down there was ample room for all. Something of this holy and mysterious character of the ancient Temple Jerusalem I felt surrounded by as I walked through the displays in the Museum of Tolerance.

What is a Museum of Tolerance? It is a meeting space for dialogue between political, ethnic and religious groups. It is a center for children of different backgrounds in the Holy City. It is place for major Jewish organizations in and out of Israel to meet. It is a celebration of the great diversity of the Jewish people — Ashkenazi, Sephardi, Yemenite, religious, secular — via its dramatic video displays. It hosts Bar Mitzvahs for sons of fallen IDF soldiers and Israeli police. It promotes tolerance in sports and builds tolerance in schools. It tries to reach out around the world. Its Israel Memorial Day ceremony May 12, honoring the families of lone soldiers who have fallen in Israel’s battles, is planned to be broadcast live in English, Spanish and French.

A Museum of Tolerance is a place to think big, “to design, create and introduce innovative ideas to promote tolerance and diversity in Israeli society.”

It is, I sense, a place that is still feeling its way, open to the unlimited opportunities for, and forms of, tolerance that Jerusalem, the Jewish people and the world will need as history unfolds. I sense that the specific pieces in the museum’s overall mission are not yet fully defined, and I see this as a strength. With its inviting architecture, its broad humanitarian mission, its location in the center of the world’s central city, the museum is poised to address the challenges to tolerance as they unfold.

So much of the building — its stairwells, its amphitheater, its wall decorations, even its donor plaques — is breathtaking. Yet, if only we knew how the ancient Western Wall was actually built, its massive stones so large and heavy — how would it even be done today, let alone with the crude technology of antiquity? Perhaps some day a history of how the Museum of Tolerance was built will be written, but, in principle, it certainly can be. I got a whiff of it on my tour.

How Oct. 7 has affected the finishing of the inside of the museum, I do not know. But . . . remember the pandemic? Remember the complications with China? Workers from China helped build the Museum of Tolerance, but the pandemic curtailed their availability, and did so unpredictably. But even if a steady supply of workers and specialized craftsmen were guaranteed, how does one, in the Hebrew-speaking State of Israel, under the supervision of English-speaking architects, ask Chinese speaking craftsmen to get the fine points down perfectly, or to correct errors? True, some of the architects and workers are bilingual, but it took a lot more than two or three languages to get this museum done — and done to the level of perfection it shows.

On my tour, a defect in the workmanship was noticed by a supervisor, who had to inform a middle man — a linguistic middle man — who had to get the point across to the craftsman. We all know how “telephone” works, with its distortions; but translation and retranslation have been a necessity in the construction of the Museum of Tolerance.

This is just a single complexity in the many processes of building this museum in a different culture, a different country, a lot of legal pushback and, I am sure, much more that I don’t know. But I do know this: While the Museum of Tolerance would not stand in Jerusalem without many thinkers, designers, donors, politicians, managers and other professionals, it is primarily the vision of two men — I mean, 60 years ago, who would have pegged a law student in Tulsa, Oklahoma and a connosieur of egg creams on the Lower East Side of New York City as visionaries who would change the face of Jerusalem, and bring its presidents and prime ministers and heads of state from around the world along with them?

Two adjacencies.

Two streets.

Two people.

Two names.

Larry Mizel, Denver.

Rabbi Marvin Hier, Los Angeles.

One vision.

