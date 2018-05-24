IJN
Friday, May 25, 2018 -
Mountain serenity in your backyard

Larry Hankin May 24, 2018

The allure of Colorado in the winter is skiing and snowboarding on the majestic snow-covered mountains. Indeed, the snow-capped peaks are breathtaking and fun, but once springtime hits, the world of Colorado wildflowers awakens, creating its own allure. From spring through fall — even in early winter — the mountain landscape of tall and short […]
Larry Hankin

IJN Associate Editor | larry@ijn.com

Community Calendar
May
25
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
May 25 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:00 pm Fourth Friday Dinner (BMH-BJ)
Fourth Friday Dinner (BMH-BJ)
May 25 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly communal Shabbat dinner at BMH-BJ, held on the fourth Friday of the month. In May a child-focused dinner in honor of the end of the school.
5:30 pm Carbondale Shabbat
Carbondale Shabbat
May 25 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Aspen Jewish Congregation hosts a Tot Shabbat followed by Friday night services and potluck dinner. At the Orchard in Carbondale.
5:30 pm Family Friday Shabbat (Boulder)
Family Friday Shabbat (Boulder)
May 25 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Child-friendly Kabbalat Shabbat service led by Rabbi Marc Soloway with music, story and prayer. Followed by a vegetarian Shabbat dinner and oneg. At Bonai Shalom.
6:00 pm Memorial Day Shabbat Service (Si...
Memorial Day Shabbat Service (Si...
May 25 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Annual Friday night service at Temple Sinai in honor of Memorial Day, honoring Jewish war veterans and those who died in action.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
May 25 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band.
6:30 pm Leonard Cohen Shabbat (B’nai Hav...
Leonard Cohen Shabbat (B’nai Hav...
May 25 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Fourth Friday Kabbalat Shabbat service at B’nai Havurah, in May incorporating the sounds of  singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen. With Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe.
May
26
Sat
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
May 26 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
May
27
Sun
9:30 am Hebrew Crash Course (JOI@Aish)
Hebrew Crash Course (JOI@Aish)
May 27 @ 9:30 am – 12:30 pm
Five-session crash course in reading Hebrew, taught by the staff of JOI@Aish Denver. Meeting for five Sundays, beginning Jan. 15.
May
28
Mon
7:30 am Legal Holiday Learning
Legal Holiday Learning
May 28 @ 7:30 am – 10:00 am
Learning program hosted by the Denver Kollel at three locations. With breakfast. Topic is “Take the High Road: The Origins and Laws of the Traveler’s Prayer.” EDOS, 7:30 a.m. Kollel Southeast, 8 a.m. Kollel West[...]

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




