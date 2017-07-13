Mosul’s anguish — and our own
Hillel GoldbergJul 13, 2017Columns, Opinion, View from Denver0
I recoil. And I am not even there. Mosul, finally liberated. ISIS, finally robbed of virtually all of its territory. ISIS’ caliphate, dead. “Islamic State in Syria,” no more. Some liberation. Like Dresden in WW II. Liberated from the Nazis, but only through its total destruction. Nazis, Nazi sympathizers, civilian non-sympathizers, women, children, buildings, parks, […]
