The most important Chanukah in our lifetime

This Chanukah could be the most important celebration of the holiday in our lives.

By the time the first candle is lit, hopefully the hostages held in Gaza will have returned home. I write that sentence prayerfully as I binge-watch the news of an impending ceasefire, knowing that even their safe return will not end the war, nor will it heal the trauma of Oct. 7, or the evils perpetrated against us since.

With all that we have lost, this Chanukah would not be a celebration of victory regardless of the outcome on the battlefield.

The defeat of Hamas is unlikely to give anyone cause for joy. Israel’s achievement of military objectives in this war feels more like an act of atonement for the failures that resulted in tragedy than a triumph.

This painful reality that winning the war might bring relief, but not elation, re-focuses our attention on the timeless aspect of Chanukah.

Our Sages emphasized that our observance of the holiday should be about the miracle of the oil rather than the military success of the Maccabees. Thus, they told us that our primary obligation during this holiday is pirsum ha-nes — “proclaiming the miracle,” which is conventionally accomplished by placing our menorahs in spaces where they are visible to the public.

While the Sages’ reasons for elevating the story of the miracle of the oil over the miracle on the battlefield are not the same as ours, their prescription for our observance resonates centuries later because it has been, and always will be, the truth that Jewish endurance depends on our open, visible celebration of our heritage.

Jews know fear. It is impossible to be a Jew living in a post-Holocaust world without that dark cloud hovering in the back of your mind wondering where the next genocidal attack will come from and worrying that it will succeed.

Our fear always breeds certain kinds of responses. Some become activists against bigotry, some try to hide, and some think that there is safety to be found by alliance with the bigots.

Again, in a post-Holocaust world, it should be clearly understood that hiding and alliance with bigots are not paths to Jewish safety. Those who hate us will stop at nothing to find us and those who feast on allyship with those Jews who betray their own will eventually feast on betraying their allies. This truth leaves only one path, activism.

Thus, Chanukah arrives just in time this year to remind us that if we intend to defend our freedom, we cannot submit to our fears. It can fairly be said that if we are intimidated into abandoning our support for Israel and our open expression of Judaism, the American experiment in freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion will have failed.

Our advocacy for ourselves is the vanguard of advocacy for freedom of all people and it is our resolute adherence to the principles of our tradition that empowers others to adhere resolutely to theirs, even if they misguidedly fail to appreciate that truth.

Grand-scale activism like the recent rally in Washington, DC is important, but it is only part of the equation. When such rallies conclude, as individuals we need to continue our activism by becoming living menorahs, daily publicizing the miracle that is the endurance of the Jewish people and the steadfastness of the State of Israel.

Toward that end, we can never obscure our identity or our support of the Jewish State. Mindfulness of this obligation should guide us in our reaction to news of anti-Semitism such as the recently published Hillel International poll indicating that a third of Jewish college students are fearful of expressing their Jewish identity on campus.

Jewish students need to know that the response to such fear must be to amplify Jewish identity rather than conceal it and they must know that the rest of us are with them.

While colleges and universities may be the front line of our battle against Jew-hatred in America, nothing that students face here can compare even minutely to the danger faced and sacrifice required of college-age Israelis who do not confront campus rowdies and their anti-Semitic garbage, but gunfire and rockets fired at them by Hamas and Hezbollah.

In the relative safety of our homes here, we owe it to them to visibly, proudly support them and their service in our names. While we are physically distant from the battle they fight, any person of faith will surely understand how visible expressions of Jewishness and support for Israel communicate that we are with them.

One of my favorite passages of the Bible comes from Psalms 23:4. “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.”

The verse is powerful because verses 1-3 speak about G-d in the third person, (“He makes me lie down in green pastures;” “He leads me beside still water”). The change from third person to second person is often interpreted as a change in the level of intimacy with the Divine.

I understand it differently. To me, the “you” in the Psalm is the unnamed companion, the other person with whom the speaker walks. By clinging to this companion, the speaker finds the courage to walk through the valley of the shadow of death without fear because the speaker is not alone.

During this time of fear for ourselves, our children and our Israeli family, we need to constantly remind each other that we are not walking through this alone. Each expression of solidarity and support, every household flying an Israeli flag, every T-shirt emblazoned with “Am Yisrael Chai” help me to know that you are with me, that I am with you, and we are with them.

After all we have suffered and overcome, it is a miracle that we are still here to celebrate another Chanukah.

Together, we need to proudly and visibly proclaim the miracle. Our freedom depends on it.

Copyrigh © 2023 by the Intermountain Jewish News