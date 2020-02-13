Morris “Pip” Zelinger, who proudly embodied the West Side experience his entire life, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, in Denver. He was 96. Rabbi Yaakov Meyer officiated at the Jan. 14 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Morris was a true product of his upbringing on Denver’s West Side,” the family said. “From the time he was in elementary school and throughout his 96 years, he was ‘Pip’ to friends and relatives alike.

“He actually was the boy who, when he grew up, married the girl across the street, Thelma Goldstein, known throughout her life as ‘Tee.’ Pip and Tee were marred for 56 years.

“When people were asked whether they knew Morris and Thelma Zelinger, they would shake their heads no — but if asked whether they knew Pip and Tee, the response was one of smiles and nods of ‘yes.’”

Morris Zelinger was born May 5, 1923, on the West Side. He attended West High School, CU, and served as Second Lieutenant in the US Army, 1943-1945.

Mr. Zelinger married Thelma “Tee” Goldstein on March 19, 1946. Mrs. Zelinger passed away on May 12, 2002.

A traveling furniture sales representative, Mr. Zelinger worked for Peters-Revington, Serta Mattress and other companies.

He was president of the Furniture, Upholstery, Rugs and Novelty Club and board member of the International Home Furniture Representatives Assn.

Morris “Pip” Zelinger is survived by son Michael (Michelle) Zelinger and daughter Rae (Rick) Negreann; grandchildren Lisa Zelinger Cohen, Marshall (Janna) Zelinger, Tuvia (Tehila) Negreann, Joey Negreann and Micaela Negreann; and great-grandchildren Temima, Yaacov, Chaim, Shalom and Simcha Negreann.

He was predeceased by his son Marc Zelinger in 1990.

Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.