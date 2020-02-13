IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, February 14, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Morris Zelinger

Morris Zelinger

IJN StaffFeb 13, 2020Obituaries0

Like

Morris Zelinger

Morris “Pip” Zelinger, who proudly embodied the West Side experience his entire life, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, in Denver. He was 96. Rabbi Yaakov Meyer officiated at the Jan. 14 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Morris was a true product of his upbringing on Denver’s West Side,” the family said. “From the time he was in elementary school and throughout his 96 years, he was ‘Pip’ to friends and relatives alike.

“He actually was the boy who, when he grew up, married the girl across the street, Thelma Goldstein, known throughout her life as ‘Tee.’ Pip and Tee were marred for 56 years.

“When people were asked whether they knew Morris and Thelma Zelinger, they would shake their heads no — but if asked whether they knew Pip and Tee, the response was one of smiles and nods of ‘yes.’”

Morris Zelinger was born May 5, 1923, on the West Side. He attended West High School, CU, and served as Second Lieutenant in the US Army, 1943-1945.

Mr. Zelinger married Thelma “Tee” Goldstein on March 19, 1946. Mrs. Zelinger passed away on May 12, 2002.

A traveling furniture sales representative, Mr. Zelinger worked for Peters-Revington, Serta Mattress and other companies.

He was president of the Furniture, Upholstery, Rugs and Novelty Club and board member of the International Home Furniture Representatives Assn.

Morris “Pip” Zelinger is survived by son Michael (Michelle) Zelinger and daughter Rae (Rick) Negreann; grandchildren Lisa Zelinger Cohen, Marshall (Janna) Zelinger, Tuvia (Tehila) Negreann, Joey Negreann and Micaela Negreann; and great-grandchildren Temima, Yaacov, Chaim, Shalom and Simcha Negreann.

He was predeceased by his son Marc Zelinger in 1990.

Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Previous PostThe anatomy of a blacklist
IJN Staff

Related articles

Klobuchar’s position on Jews, Israel

JTAFeb 13, 2020

The chamber of the UN Human Rights Council (Wikimedia)

The anatomy of a blacklist

Rocky Mountain JewFeb 13, 2020

Rachel Sikorski

IJN StaffFeb 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Feb
14
Fri
all-day KlezmerQuerque (Albuquerque)
KlezmerQuerque (Albuquerque)
Feb 14 – Feb 16 all-day
Annual klezmer festival at Nahalat Shalom (Albuquerque) over President’s Day weekend. With concerts, dance instruction, lectures and Shabbat events.
5:30 pm HaMakom Kabbalat Shabbat (Rodef)
HaMakom Kabbalat Shabbat (Rodef)
Feb 14 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Kabbalat Shabbat with Rabbis Jamie Arnold and Rachel Kobrin followed by potluck dinner.
6:00 pm Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Feb 14 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Friday evening service, for families with kids ages 1-6.
Feb
15
Sat
6:00 pm Jammin’ for Temple Aaron
Jammin’ for Temple Aaron
Feb 15 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Clay Kirkland and Matt Buckstein live in concert at the Mercury Café to benefit Temple Aaron in Trinidad. Doors, 6pm; concert, 7pm.
7:00 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘Aulcie’
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Aulcie’
Feb 15 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Documentary about a basketball player from Newark who helped Maccabi Tel Aviv win the 1977 European Championship. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Elaine Wolf Theater. Also 2/19, 7:30 p.m.
9:15 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘Winter Hunt’
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Winter Hunt’
Feb 15 @ 9:15 pm – 10:45 pm
Psychological thriller about a young woman who goes to extremes to seek reprisal against a suspected ex-Nazi. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Elaine Wolf Theater.
Feb
16
Sun
10:00 am Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Feb 16 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly brotherhood breakfast at Congregation Albert, in September with NM Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Upcoming dates/speakers are: Oct. 20, Mikey Weinstein, Military Religious Freedom Foundation Nov. 17, Film screening: ‘A City Without Jews’ Dec. 22,[...]
10:15 am Talmud Class (Rodef)
Talmud Class (Rodef)
Feb 16 @ 10:15 am – 11:45 am
Talmud class at Rodef Shalom, taught by Rabbi Bernard Gerson.
10:45 am Kabbalah & Jewish History
Kabbalah & Jewish History
Feb 16 @ 10:45 am – 12:15 pm
Series with Cantor Marty Goldstein exploring the basics of Kabbalah and its lessons for the High Holidays. At BMH-BJ.
11:00 am Jewish Film Festival: ‘Why the J...
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Why the J...
Feb 16 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Documentary investigating the achievements of the Jewish people. Preceded by the short films 100 Faces and Keh-Hee-Lah. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Elaine Wolf Theater.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists