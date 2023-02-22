Dr. Mordechai Kedar to speak in Denver

Dr. Mordechai Kedar, an Israeli authority on Islam, Arab culture, Arab political debate, the Arab citizens of Israel, the Palestinians and the Muslim world, will be lecturing at BMH-BJ on February 27, 7:30 p.m.

Following the Abraham Accords, the tectonic shift among four Arab countries towards Israel has been a major change as Israel becomes accepted as a vital part of the Middle East. Israel now has a peace treaty with six of the 22 Arab countries and has active relations with other Arab and Muslim countries.

Dr. Kedar will speak about these developments and what the future holds for Israel. Specifically, he will focus on two major challenges currently facing Israel: the conflict with the Palestinians as well as threats from Iran its potential nuclear bomb.

Dr. Kedar will draw on his expertise to answer questions like whether war with Iran is inevitable and, more broadly, to explore how Israel’s future lies in its answers to its current challenges.

Dr Kedar is a fluent Arabic speaker (as well as Hebrew and English) and is widely interviewed by all Israeli media as well as Arabic media including Al Jazeera. He served in the crack Israel army intelligence unit 8200 for 25 years and currently holds the rank of Lt. Col. Ret. He lectures widely throughout North America, teaches at Bar Ilan University and is a fellow of the Begin-Sadat Center.

The lecture is being hosted by ActionIsrael together with other metro area synagogues and Jewish institutions.

Says ActionIsrael Chairman Dr. Herzl Melmed: “We are privileged to have the opportunity to hear from someone who has spent his life studying the Arab world so we can better understand it. The new Israeli government with it’s intended policies has caused controversy. We will learn how Israel’s Arab neighbors are reacting . . . Anyone who wants to understand the Arab world & Israel’s future in the Arab & Muslim Middle East will find this lecture enlightening.”