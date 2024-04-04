It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” So said Upton Sinclair, when reflecting on one of his failed political bids.

Swap “fix” or “solve” for “understand” and you’ve got the measure of UNRWA, the UN Relief and Works Agency, which is tasked solely with serving the Palestinians — and their descendants — displaced by the 1948 war between Israel and surrounding Arab nations.

So too the homelessness and migrant crisis in Denver, substitute “fix” or “solve.”

Sinclair was writing about his failed run for the California governorship and how hard it was to get voters to understand his platform. His observation rings as true today as it did then — evidenced by two ecosystems halfway across the world from each other.

Non-governmental organizations provide critical services. But some also embody an inherent contradiction: Complete fulfillment of their aims would mean their end. Do those NGOs truly want success?

There’s a concept in police work that can be applied widely: Cui bono? Who benefits?

Despite millions of dollars invested in services for homeless people in Denver, their number continues to grow. According to the January, 2024 “Point in Time” survey of the homeless population nationally, Denver ranks fifth highest among major metro areas. Over a period of eight years, 2016-2024, Denver’s homeless population has grown by 58%.

Some would argue that the growing homeless population requires a concomitant growth in budgeting as well as in the number of NGOs serving this population. The City of Denver certainly seems to think so. In just six months, Mayor Mike Johnston’s $87.8 million budget has increased to $111.5 million (per 9News). Other services, like recreation centers, see their budgets cut to cover the exploding costs of housing and caring for migrants.

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless employs 750 people a year, with six of them earning over $200,000 annually (per KDVR).

Has homelessness become an industry? Much as UNRWA has become a major employer in Gaza?

For either supposedly temporary responses, is there an end in sight?

Is an end even desired?

Solutions to systemic problems are hard. Band-aids are easier to apply, even if by treating symptoms they only deepen the problem in the long term. Prime evidence: The continued existence of refugee camps in Gaza and the West Bank in areas that are not under Israeli control. This is no mere side effect of the band-aid; the band-aid is the goal.

The majority of people still seek to see others living in dignity. To date, the NGOs tasked with making that goal a reality — whether in Denver or Gaza — are failing miserably.

When a country such as Japan announces that it will resume funding to UNRWA, we understand why, because in the moment, on the ground, UNRWA is providing needed services to desperate people. Likewise — the services provided in Denver to illegal immigrants. Faced with a humanitarian crisis, we have no option other than to act. A humane society cannot ignore people in need of basic services. However, we seem to delude ourselves into thinking that these stopgap measures do anything to address the systemic issues.

Indeed, the world is in an acute humanitarian crisis that, with growing income disparity, political instability and climate change, will only sharpen. The unregulated, mass movement of people is happening across the globe.

As terrible as the refugee crisis caused by the Israel-Hamas war is, with hundreds of thousands of Israelis and Palestinians displaced, this crisis is minute compared to other crises, with Syria topping the list. In 13 years, over 14 million Syrians have fled their homes. The devastating earthquake of February, 2023 displaced many thousands more. Over six million Ukrainians have fled their homes to other countries; over eight million are internally displaced.

For the first time in 76 years, Israel is forcing the funders of UNRWA to face the need to fix the problem in Gaza systemically: eliminate the culture of dependence. Look at how much suffering has been caused by more than seven decades of one band-aid after another.

Denver, though not faced with the existential threat that Israel is, will only see the costs and the suffering of homelessness damage our city if all Denver does is to sustain the aid rather than fix the systems that demand it.

