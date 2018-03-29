IJN
Thursday, March 29, 2018
Molly Lipsman

IJN Staff Mar 29, 2018 Obituaries

Molly Lipsman, a Denver resident since 2009, passed away on March 20, 2018. Rabbi Brian Immerman officiated at the March 22 graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

In September, 2017, Molly celebrated her 100th birthday with many family members and friends.

Molly was born Sept. 6, 1917, in Omaha, Neb., to Abraham and Esther Lipsman.

She lived most of her life in New York City, where she worked in the movie theater industry.

Molly, who enlisted in the Women’s Marine Corps during WW II, loved traveling, theater, art, music and family.

“May she rest in the peace,” the family said.

Molly Lipsam is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Marian and Lou Gelfand of Denver; sister-in-law Marcia Lipsman of Omaha; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

