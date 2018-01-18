Molly Jensen, a native Denverite and lifelong resident, passed away Jan. 1, 2018, in Denver. Rabbi Benjy Last officiated at the Jan. 10 graveside service at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Malesich and Shirey made the arrangements.

“Molly was a great person,” her loved ones said. “She always took care of her family and friends. And she was always the first one to be there if you needed help. She had no children of her own but all her nephews and nieces were her children, as well as her dog Rascal.”

Molly Feldt was born Sept. 22, 1949, in Denver and attended CU.

She was married to Dennis M. Jensen, who passed away on Feb. 21, 2015.

Mrs. Jensen was a warehouse manager.

She is survived by her siblings Robert Fistell, Sharon Grobe, Martin Fistell and Allen Fistell; and several nephews and two nieces.

Contributions may be made to the Denver Dumb Friends League or B’nai B’rith’s Max Frankel Jewish Prisoners Program.

