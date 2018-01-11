Milton Glazer, a savvy businessman and pillar of the Sioux City community, passed away Dec. 17, 2017, in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services were held in Sioux City.

“Friends and family will remember his generous heart, great honesty and integrity, sense of humor and courageous soul,” his loved ones said.

“He truly made a difference.”

Mr. Glazer was born March 24, 1924, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and moved to Sioux City in the late 1930s.

He earned Life Scout rank in the Boy Scouts and attended the University of Iowa.

During WW II, Mr. Glazer enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and served from 1942 to 1945.

He returned to the University of Iowa after the war and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Mr. Glazer went back to Sioux City and joined the family business, Larson Clothing.

He married Helen Levin, the love of his life, on Oct. 10, 1950. The couple shared 66 wonderful years together until Mrs. Glazer’s death on Sept. 17, 2016.

Mr. Glazer purchased Master Manufacturing Co. in 1958.

The company, which manufactured communication towers, lawn and garden and agricultural irrigation equipment, as well as the Garden Scoot, reached a global audience.

He sold the company after operating it continuously for 46 years.

Mr. Glazer’s business sense was matched only by his dedication to the community and his family.

He served as president of Temple Mount Sinai and Congregation Beth Shalom in Sioux City and served on the boards of the Sioux City Art Center and Sioux City Airport.

Mr. Glazer will be lovingly missed by his children Jane (Harlan) Rips of Omaha, James (Liz) Glazer of Buffalo Grove, Ill., and Bruce (Wendy) Glazer of Denver; grandchildren Sara and Annie, Madelyn, Shayna and David; and sister-in-law Marcia Levin of Sioux City.

Contributions may be made to the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., Sioux City, Iowa 51101.

