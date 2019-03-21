IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, March 22, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home News National Milstein pulls out of AIPAC conference

Milstein pulls out of AIPAC conference

Ron Kampeas, JTAMar 21, 2019National, News, slider 1

Like
Adam Milstein (Lev Radin via Getty Images)

Adam Milstein (Lev Radin via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Adam Milstein, a major pro-Israel funder, has withdrawn from speaking at next week’s annual AIPAC policy conference following a series of tweets in which he accused two Muslim lawmakers of being representatives of the Muslim Brotherhood.

AIPAC distanced itself from Milstein.

Milstein, the chairman of the Israeli American Council, said his views as expressed on Twitter had been “mischaracterized.”

“My social media postings represent my views — and my views alone,” Milstein said in a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

“I have no interest in allowing this mischaracterization of me to distract from the important work of AIPAC. For this reason, I will not be moderating a panel at this year’s AIPAC Policy Conference.”

Milstein had been slated to moderate a panel on anti-Semitism at the conference next week.

AIPAC’s spokesman, Marshall Wittmann, said Milstein’s views were not those of the lobby.

“Mr. Milstein is not a representative of AIPAC and his views are not ours,” Wittmann said in an email.

Milstein’s family foundation has donated to AIPAC’s affiliate, the American Israel Educational Foundation, as well as a number of pro-Israel and Jewish groups.

Milstein’s tweets, highlighted among others by staffers for J Street,  come after one of his targets, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was accused of invoking dual loyalty slanders in discussing the pro-Israel movement’s influence.

In a flurry of tweets Monday, March 18, Milstein sought to connect Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to the Muslim Brotherhood, citing little or no evidence. One tweet said:

The tweet linked to a site that did not offer any evidence that Omar or Tlaib were allied with the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group affiliated with Hamas, the terrorist group controlling the Gaza Strip.

Two tweets urge followers to sign a petition calling on Attorney General William Barr and Elan Carr, the State Department envoy monitoring anti-Semitism, to “investigate #Hamas affiliated #CAIR’s Ties in US Congress.”

Carr reports on anti-Semitism abroad and not in the US, and has no investigatory powers.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has hosted events for Tlaib and Omar. The ADL, reporting on the group, says of CAIR that “much of its activity” is in exposing anti-Muslim bias, but this is undermined by an anti-Israel agenda.

A founder of the group, Nihad Awad, in 1994 expressed support for Hamas, and a founder of its Dallas chapter was convicted in a scheme to fundraise for the terrorist group. For years the group has denied ties with Hamas and points out that Niwad and CAIR have condemned Hamas terrorist actions since 2006.

Both Tlaib and Omar have embraced the boycott Israel movement, in different degrees. Omar has caused tensions in the House Democratic caucus with anti-Semitic slanders, such as Jews having dual loyalties and AIPAC buying off Congresspeople for their support of Israel.

She has apologized for some of the statements, and a congressional resolution overwhelmingly approved earlier this month condemned anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and particularly the invocation of dual loyalty.

Milstein retweeted a video claiming that Omar “admitted” to taking “terrorism classes.” In the video, she is referring to classes on terrorism that she took at North Dakota State University when she obtained a political science degree.

In his statement, which he provided on the condition that JTA post it in full, Milstein insisted that his tweets did not target Muslims per se.

“My tweet today, which shared news articles and social media postings that others wrote about CAIR and Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, has been used to mischaracterize me and my views,” he said.

“Let me be clear. I believe that America as a country is made stronger by our diversity and deep commitment to freedom of speech, tolerance and religious pluralism. Whether you are Jewish, Muslim, Christian, or Hindu, I believe that Americans of all faiths should not have their loyalty questioned. I believe that our country is stronger when people of all backgrounds and faiths are represented in public life.

“It’s specifically because of these beliefs that I continue to speak out against CAIR as an organization, and against Representatives Omar and Tlaib, who have long been associated with this extreme and patently intolerant group, which has a well-documented track record of spreading anti-Semitism and fundraising for the Hamas terrorist organization.”

In 2017, Milstein apologized for tweeting an anti-Semitic image of the liberal Jewish philanthropist George Soros.

Previous PostMurdered in New Zealand, mourned in Denver
Ron Kampeas, JTA

Related articles

A picture among flowers and tributes near Al Noor mosque on March 18, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Carl Court/Getty)

Murdered in New Zealand, mourned in Denver

Larry HankinMar 21, 2019

Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Israeli parliament on November 19, 2018. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Bibi straddles extreme positions

Ben Sales, JTAMar 21, 2019

Esther Voet

Dutch Purim prank about anti-Semitism doesn’t go down well

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTAMar 21, 2019

One thought on “Milstein pulls out of AIPAC conference

  1. Joel Loeffelholz

    Milstein is absolutely correct. Sadly, although still relatively effective, AIPAC is nowhere near what it used to be when I served on the executive committee in the early 80’s. Way too much timid PC, no real position on JStreet types or the myriad of clearly anti-Israel and insidious and odious anti-Semetic allegedly “Jewish” organizations such as “Jewish Voice For Peace”, “If Not Now”, “Jews For Justice in Palestine”, etc.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Mar
22
Fri
4:00 pm Purim Celebration (Steamboat Spgs.)
Purim Celebration (Steamboat Spgs.)
Mar 22 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Purim party with Har Mishpacha at Casey’s Pond in Steamboat Springs. With megillah reading, costumes and hamantaschen.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Mar 22 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band. With guest Dr. Joshua Holt.
Mar
23
Sat
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Mar 23 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
7:00 pm Purim Pour ‘Em Party (Morrison)
Purim Pour ‘Em Party (Morrison)
Mar 23 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Adult post-Purim party with wine tasting, appetizers and hamantaschen at B’nai Chaim in Morrison.
9:30 pm ’80s Purim Party (IAC)
’80s Purim Party (IAC)
Mar 23 @ 9:30 pm – 11:30 pm
21+ Purim costume party with ’80s theme. Hosted by IAC and the Israeli Experience. At Mirus Gallery.
Mar
24
Sun
9:00 am Men’s Minyan Breakfast Program (...
Men’s Minyan Breakfast Program (...
Mar 24 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Monthly breakfast program hosted by Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs’ men’s minyan. In March with guest speaker Craig Carnick.
10:45 am Jewish Music Symposium (BMH-BJ)
Jewish Music Symposium (BMH-BJ)
Mar 24 @ 10:45 am – 12:00 pm
Three part series at BMH-BJ. Upcoming dates/themes are: March 24: Torah, Haftara and Megillah cantillation March 31: Global influences on Jewish music April 7: The music of Passover
1:00 pm BBYO Challah Bake
BBYO Challah Bake
Mar 24 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
BBYO partners with Challah for Hunger to help raise money for JFS. At BMH-BH.
1:00 pm Santa Fe Jewish Film Fest: ‘Stoc...
Santa Fe Jewish Film Fest: ‘Stoc...
Mar 24 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Santa Fe Jewish Film Fest screens the Israeli TV mini-series ‘Stockholm’. At Center for Contemporary Arts.
3:00 pm Through an Israeli Lens Film Ser...
Through an Israeli Lens Film Ser...
Mar 24 @ 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Film series at Temple Emanuel, focusing on Israeli filmmakers. Upcoming dates/films are: Feb. 10, ‘The Syrian Bride’ Feb. 24, ‘The Lemon Tree’ March 10, ‘Waltz with Bashir’ March 24, ‘The Gatekeepers’ April 7, ‘The Band’s[...]

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN