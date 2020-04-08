Howard Michael “Mike” May, a pillar of the Bartlesville, Okla., community for 60 years, passed away March 31, 2020, in Tulsa. He was 85. A public memorial service in Bartles-ville will be held at a later date. Fitzgerald Funeral Service made the arrangements.

“With a ready smile and a booming laugh, Mike was a friend to all he met and a true gentleman,” his loved ones said.

Mr. May was born in Bartlesville to Jacob and Helen May.

He graduated with a business degree from the University of Michigan in 1956 and was a member of Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity.

Mr. May joined the US Navy after college and was an officer attached to the Pacific Fleet.

During a leave from the Navy, his brother Jack set him up with Marty Ruvel. They were married in Bartlesville in 1960, raised a family and were together for 50 years.

Mr. May joined his father in the family clothing business May Brothers. When the company closed in 2009, he opened a custom clothing business that he operated until his passing.

He served on countless boards in Bartlesville, including Jane Phillips Hospital, the Bartlesville Symphony, Bluestem Foundation, Green Country Senior Living, Bartlesville History Museum and many others.

After Marty May’s untimely death, Mike married Sandi Tilkin in 2014. Sandi’s children Karen, Michael and Lori and their families welcomed Mike with open arms.

Mike May is survived by his sons Mark of California, Scott and Wendy of Georgia, Craig (“Tigger”) and Dianna of Denver and Billy and Sari of New York; grandchildren Nicole, Jake, Harris, Jessica, Charlie and Alex; brother Larry May; and sister-in-law Betsy Zimbalist.

Contributions may be made to the Bartlesville Community Foundation, Bartlesville Boys and Girls Club or Bartlesville Education Promise.

