Michaelson Jenet appointed to vacant state Senate seat

ROSH HASHANAH EDITION 5784 SECTION A PAGE 6

State House Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet will replace state Sen. Dominick Moreno in Senate District 21 after a Democratic vacancy committee selected her Aug. 31.

Moreno, who was Senate majority leader, is leaving his seat for a position in Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s new administration.

Due to term limits, Michaelson Jenet is in her final session in the House, having represented House District 32, which includes portions of Adams County, for the past seven years.

She was chair of the House public health and human services committee as well as on the education and legislative audit committees.

In her new role she will represent a district that includes Commerce City, Federal Heights and Westminster, as well as rural parts of Adams and Arapahoe counties.

Michaelson Jenet will have to run to keep her seat in 2024. Another vacancy committee will fill her newly vacant House seat.