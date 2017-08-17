Michael Weinberg

Respected attorney Michael Davis Weinberg passed away Aug. 2, 2017, in Denver. Rabbis Bernard Gerson and Bruce Dollin and Cantors Saul Rosenthal and Martin Goldstein officiated at the Aug. 4 service at the HEA. Burial followed at Golden Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“The family called him ‘super sabba,’” his loved ones said. “He also was an avid fly fisherman.”

Mr. Weinberg was born April 28, 1936, in Minneapolis, Minn.

He graduated North School High School, earned his BS at the University of Minnesota and his JD at Harvard Law School.

Mr. Weinberg married Hedva Kohn Weinberg on Aug. 7, 1960.

A member of the Air National Guard, he was on Rodef Shalom’s board of directors and belonged to the ADL and JCRC in Minnesota.

He was also active in civil rights and the plight of Soviet Jewry.

Mr. Weinberg is survived by his wife Hedy Weinberg; children Ben (Yael) Abrahamsson), Shira Shump and Adam Weinberg; grandchildren Josh and Charlie Shump; and brothers David (Kathleen Coryell) Weinberg and Daniel (Sheila) Weinberg.

Contributions may be made to the HEA, Rodef Shalom, The Denver Hospice or the ACLU.

