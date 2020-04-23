IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, April 23, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Memory

Memory

Shana GoldbergApr 23, 2020Columns, Opinion, Snapshot0

Like

Anniversaries this week harkened back to terrible tragedies in our state, nation and people’s history. It was the 21st anniversary of Columbine, which left 13 dead and started the epidemic of school shootings. It was the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, the worst act of domestic terrorism in US history. It was Yom HaShoah, marking the deliberate decimation of European Jewry. Through it all, there’s the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

I have lived a relatively privileged life. I’ve had struggles, certainly, like everyone else. But I have never — again probably like most people — had to endure the type of trauma that irrevocably alters one’s life.

Living through the coronavirus pandemic is probably the most existentially threatening experience I’ve ever had, even though, due to my age, I’m not even at a high risk of being negatively impacted by it.

But there are people who each and every day think of the traumatic event that shaped their lives. People who survived Columbine, or lost family there. The same for the Oklahoma City bombing. The Holocaust. Those who lost loved ones in war, or terror attacks.

I can’t imagine there being a singular event in my life that I would think about each and every day. I guess I’m getting a taste of it with the coronavirus. It’s certainly all-consuming. There’s no better feeling at the moment than realizing I haven’t thought about it for a few hours. And while it’s hard to imagine right now, there will be a day — and quite frankly it can’t come soon enough! — where 24 hours will pass and I won’t think about the coronavirus.

In his 1914 book The Psychology of Learning, Edward Thorndike established decay theory, the idea that the less we access a memory, the more it will decay over time. Does the opposite hold true? The more one accesses a memory the more present it remains in our mind?

I’m so lucky that I don’t know the answer to that question.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2020 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostNavigating Covid uncertainty
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

What does it mean to be alive at this time?

Hillel GoldbergApr 23, 2020

Navigating Covid uncertainty

Amy LedermanApr 23, 2020

Corona inspiration from Israel

Tehilla R. GoldbergApr 23, 2020

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Apr
23
Thu
6:00 pm ADL Governor’s Holocaust Program
ADL Governor’s Holocaust Program
Apr 23 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Annual governor’s Holocaust memorial service, hosted by ADL. With guest speaker Renée Fink, who survived the Holocaust as a child hidden by a Catholic family. At Temple Emanuel.
6:00 pm Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Apr 23 @ 6:00 pm
Monthly women’s event hosted by Chabad of Santa Fe. Upcoming dates/themes are: 9/19, Wendy Singer: ‘Chen Man Ching’ 11/5, Judith Fein: Afterlife 12/12, Yaszmina Nedboy: Pre-Chanukah Bash 1/14, Karen Milstein: Acupressure 2/20, Fred Ray Lopez:[...]
7:00 pm Flatiron Tribe Trivia Night
Flatiron Tribe Trivia Night
Apr 23 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Flatiron Tribe joins trivia night at Oskar Blues Brewery.
Apr
26
Sun
8:00 am 9Health Fair (Sinai)
9Health Fair (Sinai)
Apr 26 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
9Health fair at Boulder JCC, offering a variety of free and low cost health awareness and educational screenings.
Apr
28
Tue
7:00 pm JCC Poker & Whisky Night
JCC Poker & Whisky Night
Apr 28 @ 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm
Monthly no limit poker game at JCC. With cocktails.
May
1
Fri
8:00 am No Place for Hate Breakfast (ADL)
No Place for Hate Breakfast (ADL)
May 1 @ 8:00 am – 10:00 am
ADL breakfast dedicated to its No Place for Hate program, with comments from students and educators. At Empower Field.
5:30 pm Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
May 1 @ 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Monthly family Shabbat at JOI@Aish, with Friday night services oriented for children and Shabbat dinner. Held at a private home.
6:00 pm Family Shabbat (Lone Tree)
Family Shabbat (Lone Tree)
May 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly family Shabbat program at Chabad of South Metro Denver, with stories, songs, puppets and kiddush. Held on the first Shabbat of the month.
May
2
Sat
10:00 am ShabbAsana (JYW)
ShabbAsana (JYW)
May 2 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly Shabbat morning service incorporating yoga meditation, hosted by Judaism Your Way and led by Ariela HaLevi and Rabbi Brian Field.
10:45 am Shir Shabbat Family Service (Rodef)
Shir Shabbat Family Service (Rodef)
May 2 @ 10:45 am – 12:00 pm
Musical family service at Rodef Shalom, with a mix of prayer, learning and song. For kids 0-5.

Rocky Mountain Jew

WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

Dear valued reader,

Let’s get right to it.

During these very difficult times that we’re all experiencing, why does the Intermountain Jewish News matter more than ever?

  • It connects us when we feel separated and surrounded by chaos. With the IJN, we are not alone. We are all in this together as a community.
  • It is our trusted, distinctive news source. With fake news, conspiracy theories and half truths rampant, the IJN works hard to provide facts, not sensationalism.
  • It brings you the impact of COVID-19 on the Colorado Jewish community, as well as the impact of the coronavirus on the global Jewish community.

Like other small businesses and media companies, the IJN is also being impacted in an unprecedented way by effects of the coronavirus.

That’s Why Your Help Is Needed Today.

Please subscribe today or purchase a gift subscription — an online gift is social distancing.

If you’re already a subscriber, you can also donate to the IJN to support our mission of providing quality and comprehensive journalism to the Colorado Jewish community.

Appreciatively,

Rabbi Hillel Goldberg
Editor & Publisher

Shana R. Goldberg
Assistant Publisher