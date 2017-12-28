IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, December 28, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Memory lane

Memory lane

Shana GoldbergDec 28, 2017Columns, Opinion, Snapshot0

Like

In my grandmother’s home there was a wall of family photos. Most of these were black and white shots of ancestors long ago; many were elegantly and ornately framed. It was a beautiful display of heritage and inspired me to try to create one of my own.

An aunt and uncle of mine have a similar wall, or in their case, a hallway, a veritable trip down memory lane. Here at the Intermountain Jewish News we have several stand alone photographs as well as collages that my grandmother, late IJN editor and publisher Miriam Goldberg, made as a visual testimony to her husband Max’s illustrious career.

Over the past year, since my grandmother’s passing, I have succeeded in achieving this goal to a small extent. One of the pictures I knew I would include was a Goldberg family dinner. My grandfather, Max, was one of nine siblings, and they would often gather for special occasions like anniversaries or holidays. They are always pictured around a table at one of their homes or sometimes at the old Green Gables Country Club.

When I look at this congregation of kinfolk, I wonder about the stereotype of short Jews. Max and my great uncles were all born around the turn of the 20th century, the sons of impoverished Eastern European immigrants, yet many were tall or broad — in other words, hale and hearty Americans.

This year has been hard. Yahrzeits have a way of reminding us of everything we’ve lost, though when it comes to my grandmother, I don’t really need reminding. The pictures on the wall are a comfort, though. So thank you, Grammy, for teaching me how to keep you with me.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostTax incentive or tzedakah incentive?
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

Hillel Neuer questions the UN's Human Rights Council: 'Where are your Jews'?

Top Ten most anti-Israel UN actions of 2017

Rocky Mountain JewDec 28, 2017

Tax incentive or tzedakah incentive?

Hillel GoldbergDec 28, 2017

Irv Ash

IJN StaffDec 28, 2017

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Dec
29
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Dec 29 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
Dec
31
Sun
9:00 am Sinai Sundays: Progressive Halacha
Sinai Sundays: Progressive Halacha
Dec 31 @ 9:00 am – 10:25 am
Eleven-part series with Rabbi Rick Rheins exploring halachic responses to ethical and ritual issues facing modern Jews. Using the second volume of Reform Responsa for the 21st Century. At Temple Sinai.
Jan
2
Tue
10:00 am Active Minds: South Korea
Active Minds: South Korea
Jan 2 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Active Minds explores South Korea, especially its recent presidential election and what shifts that may bring to the region. Part of JFS at JCC Senior Connections. In the Social Hall.
7:15 pm Film Screening: Making Trouble (...
Film Screening: Making Trouble (...
Jan 2 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
HEA screens “Making Trouble: Three Generations of Funny Jewish Women,” about six of the greatest female comic performers of the 20th century.
Jan
3
Wed
7:00 pm Trivia Night (MoHo)
Trivia Night (MoHo)
Jan 3 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Join Moishe House for their monthly trivia night at Congress Park Taproom.
Jan
4
Thu
7:00 pm The Legacy of Mordecai Kaplan (B...
The Legacy of Mordecai Kaplan (B...
Jan 4 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Four-part lecture series with Rabbi Evette Luttman on the legacy of Mordecai Kaplan and the roots of Reconstructionist Judaism. At B’nai Havurah.
Jan
5
Fri
all-day Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Scholar-in...
Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Scholar-in...
Jan 5 – Jan 7 all-day
Rabbi Mark Washofsky visits Temple Sinai as rabbi in residence. Events include Friday night discussion and oneg; Shabbat morning minyan, lecture and brunch; Sunday morning, discussion on ethics and Jewish law.
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jan 5 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:45 pm Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Jan 5 @ 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm
Monthly series at Rodef Shalom exploring Israel through multiple narratives. With light meal and discussion. Followed by Friday night services. Sept. 8, Osnat Fox, ‘Israel – The Balance and Challenges of a Jewish and Democratic[...]
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Jan 5 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, in January with Sam Boyd discussing ‘The Development of the Hebrew Bible’. Services at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN