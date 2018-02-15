IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, February 15, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Melford Wolf

Melford Wolf

IJN StaffFeb 15, 2018Obituaries0

Like

Melford Irwin Wolf passed away Feb. 9, 2018, in Aurora. Rabbi Eddie Shapiro officiated at the Feb. 11 graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mr. Wolf was born April 23, 1929, in Aurora.

He was married to the late Florence Demirsky.

Mr. Wolf is survived by two children; siblings Roslyn Kaufman and Albert Wolf; and several nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Contributions may be made to BMH-BJ or Mt. Sinai Synagogue in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish New

Previous PostRichard Meyer
IJN Staff

Related articles

Oskar Groening, at the first day of his 2015 trial. (Andreas Tamme/Getty)

The ultimate chutzpah: A Nazi claiming his ‘right to life’

Rocky Mountain JewFeb 15, 2018

Harold Raizen

IJN StaffFeb 15, 2018

Richard Meyer

IJN StaffFeb 15, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Feb
15
Thu
5:30 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘Bombshell...
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Bombshell...
Feb 15 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
The story of Hedy Lamarr, Hollywood actress, but also a technological trailblazer who perfected a radio system to throw Nazi torpedoes off course during WW II. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Elaine Wolf[...]
7:00 pm Leonard Cohen As Spiritual Teach...
Leonard Cohen As Spiritual Teach...
Feb 15 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Five-part series led by Rabbi Brian Field of Judaism Your Way, with each session exploring a song by Leonard Cohen. Meeting on Thursdays beginning Feb. 15.
7:15 pm Judaism in the 21st Century
Judaism in the 21st Century
Feb 15 @ 7:15 pm – 8:45 pm
Discussion group led by Prof. Alex Maller on Judaism in the 21st century. February topic is ‘Faith and Culture’. At HEA.
7:45 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘Riphagen:...
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Riphagen:...
Feb 15 @ 7:45 pm – 9:45 pm
A Dutch criminal blackmails Jews in Holland during WW II. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Elaine Wolf Theater.
Feb
16
Fri
all-day KlezmerQuerque (Albuquerque)
KlezmerQuerque (Albuquerque)
Feb 16 – Feb 18 all-day
Annual klezmer festival at Nahalat Shalom (Albuquerque) over President’s Day weekend. With concerts, dance instruction, lectures and Shabbat events.
1:00 pm CSU Holocaust Awareness Week
CSU Holocaust Awareness Week
Feb 16 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
CSU in Ft. Collins holds its annual Holocaust Awareness week. Litany of the Martyrs held daily, Feb. 19-22, 10 a.m., at LSC Plaza. Other events are: 2/16, 1 p.m., Field of Flags, LSC Plaza 2/19,[...]
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Feb 16 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Twice monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with Rabbi Adam Morris and Hal Aqua.
6:00 pm Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Shir Bliss (Aspen)
Feb 16 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Aspen Jewish Congregation.
7:30 pm Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Feb 16 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Beth Evergreen’s Mostly Music Kabbalat Shabbat service, in February featuring the sounds of gospel music.
Feb
17
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Feb 17 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN