Melford Wolf

Melford Irwin Wolf passed away Feb. 9, 2018, in Aurora. Rabbi Eddie Shapiro officiated at the Feb. 11 graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mr. Wolf was born April 23, 1929, in Aurora.

He was married to the late Florence Demirsky.

Mr. Wolf is survived by two children; siblings Roslyn Kaufman and Albert Wolf; and several nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Contributions may be made to BMH-BJ or Mt. Sinai Synagogue in Cheyenne, Wyo.

