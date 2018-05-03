IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, May 3, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Mel Glazer

Mel Glazer

IJN StaffMay 03, 2018Obituaries0

Like
Rabbi Mel Glazer

Rabbi Mel Glazer

Rabbi Mel Glazer, spiritual leader of Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs from 2007-2017, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2018, in Florida. He was 71. The service and burial were held April 25 at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta, Ga. Dressler’s Jewish Funeral Care in Atlanta made the arrangements.

Glazer was a pulpit rabbi, a grief counselor, an expert in Jewish mourning and burial, and an author.

In an Aug. 4, 2011 IJN interview, he cited the 23rd Psalm as imparting his favorite Jewish lesson.

“It says, ‘I will fear no evil, for You are with me,’” he says. “ ‘You’ means G-d, but I interpret it to mean you and you and you and you.

“It teaches me that I do not have to be afraid because there is a community that supports and cares about me, including  G-d, my family, my friends and my congregants.

“That allows me to live my life without being afraid to die. I have a community, and because of them my life is blessed.”

Born and raised in Atlanta, Rabbi Glazer lost his father when he was 12.

“Rabbi Harry Epstein, who had no sons, became my spiritual father,” he said in the interview. “I guess that’s the path I am on now.

“I want to be other people’s spiritual father and help them walk toward getting closer to G-d and other Jews.”

He earned a BA from Columbia University and the Jewish Theological Seminary. Ordained by JTS in 1974, he earned a Doctor of Ministry from Princeton Theological Seminary in 1995.

Glazer served congregations in South Orange, NJ; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Nashville; Princeton, NJ; London, Ontario, Canada; Fairfax, Va.; Miami, Fla.; Stroudsburg, Penn.; Colorado Springs; and The Villages in Florida.

He trained Jewish communities to establish their own Jewish burial societies, hosted a weekly radio show about grief and healing, and counseled hundreds of people on loss and learning to gently lay down their grief and find peace.

Glazer’s writings include The London, Ontario Hevra Kaddisha (1995); When Death Visits A Jewish Home (2007) and A GPS for Grief and Healing: 3 Powerful Steps to Help You Move from Mourning to Morning (2013).

Rabbi Mel Glazer is survived by his wife Ellen Mossman Glazer; sons Ilan (Sherri Vishner) Glazer, Rafi (Lauren) Glazer and Avi (Debbie) Glazer and daughter Shoshi Glazer; stepsons Jeremy Mossman and Matt Mossman; grandchildren Baruch, Mordi, Yitzi, Eli, Meir, Rivka and Yehuda Glazer and David and Mitchell Mossman; sister Gail (Barry) Saloff and brother Jerry (Debbie) Glazer.

Contributions may be made to the newly established Rabbi Mel Glazer Chevra Kadisha Educational Fund, c/o Kavod v’Nichum, www.jewish-funerals.org; or to Ellen Mossman Glazer, 16971 SE 93rd Cuthbert Cr., The Villages, FL 32162.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostAbbas, heed the Saudi prince: 'Shut up'
IJN Staff

Related articles

Mahmoud Abbas speaking to the Palestinian National Council, April 30. (Flash90)

Abbas, heed the Saudi prince: ‘Shut up’

Rocky Mountain JewMay 03, 2018

Donald Keats

IJN StaffMay 03, 2018

Harold Yarian

IJN StaffMay 03, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
May
4
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
May 4 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
May 4 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, in May with Janet Jacobs discussing the legacy of the Crypto-Jews. Services at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion.
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
May 4 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Twice monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with Rabbi Adam Morris and Hal Aqua.
6:30 pm Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Friday Night Live! (JOI)
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday night service and Shabbat dinner hosted by Aish/JOI. Geared toward young professionals. Held at a private home.
7:30 pm Yom Ha’atzmaut Dance Party
Yom Ha’atzmaut Dance Party
May 4 @ 7:30 pm – 11:30 pm
Israeli dance party hosted by Israeli American Council in honor of Israel’s 70th anniversary. At Mile High Station.
May
5
Sat
6:00 pm Temple Sinai Annual Event
Temple Sinai Annual Event
May 5 @ 6:00 pm
Temple Sinai annual event, honoring Osi and Selman Sladek.
May
6
Sun
9:00 am JWV Post 344 Meeting
JWV Post 344 Meeting
May 6 @ 9:00 am – 11:30 am
Jewish War Veterans Denver Post 344 meeting with lox & bagels breakfast. Held monthly at Temple Sinai. In May with Wendi Strom discussing ‘How To Avoid The Worst Scavenger Hunt Ever’.
9:00 am Walk for Israel
Walk for Israel
May 6 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Annual Jewish communal walk in support of Israel, hosted by JEWISHcolorado. Starting off from South High School’s West Lawn. Followed by JCC’s Celebrate Family Festival.
10:00 am Taste of Israel (Morrison)
Taste of Israel (Morrison)
May 6 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Israel celebration at B’nai Chaim in Morrison with food, music, crafts and more.
10:30 am Montefiore Cemetery Program (NM)
Montefiore Cemetery Program (NM)
May 6 @ 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Annual remembrance ceremony at Montefiore Cemetery in Las Vegas, NM, with cemetery clean up; kaddish and history of local families. Coordinated by NMJHS.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN