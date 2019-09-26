Max Goldberg to be inducted into pioneer broadcasters Hall of Fame

ROSH HASHANAH EDITION 5780 SECTION A PAGE 6

Max Goldberg, IJN Publisher 1943-1972, will be posthumously inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Colorado Hall of Fame, Class of 2019.

The class of nine was announced earlier this month, and will be inducted on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at the Vista at Applewood Golf Course in Golden. As it happens, October 25 was the date of Goldberg’s death 47 years ago.

Max Goldberg was the “father of Channel 9,” the first network television station in Colorado. He secured the FCC license and organized the business group that bought the station.

Goldberg’s lifelong fascination with media began as a teenager, when he tinkered with a new gadget called a transitor. He hosted his first radio show at the age of 19 in the early 1930s. He specialized in sports shows and later in public affairs, together with the late legendary Denver journalist Gene Amole.

Goldberg branched out into advertising, political campaigns, newspaper writing and fundraising.

He founded the Max Goldberg Advertising Agency in 1936, raised the funds that build General Rose Memorial Hospital in the mid-1940s and handled the publicity for the gubernatorial campaigns of Ralph Carr and Edwin “Big Ed” Johnson, and of other candidates on the municipal, statewide and federal level.

When the age of television began, Goldberg was hooked.

He hosted a weekly TV interview program on Channel 9 and later Channel 7, featuring luminaries from Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy to sports personalities like Sonny Liston. His TV shows lasted 17 years.

Goldberg also hosted perhaps the first talk television show in the nation on Channel 2 on Saturday nights. The show held panel discussions on large topics such as “juvenile delinquency.” It stretched into the wee hours of the morning.

Goldberg could both ask the hard questions and befriend his interviewees.

While writing for the Denver Post, hosting his weekly television show and running his advertising agency, Goldberg became editor and publisher of the Intermountain Jewish News in 1965, taking over from Robert Gamzey, whom Goldberg had taken in as an editorial partner shortly after he (Goldberg) acquired the IJN from the Central Jewish Council in 1943.

Also in 1965, Goldberg’s wife Miriam began her 52-year career with the IJN.

The other 2019 inductees into the Broadcast Pioneers of Colorado Hall of Fame are:

Pam Daale:

A degreed meteorologist, Dale joined Channel 7 in 1993. She did the weather and occasional field reporting from a wheelchair due to a horseback accident as a teen. When she was diagnosed with cancer in 2002, she shared her battle with viewers.

Danny Davis:

Davis came to Denver in 1968 for the “9 to Midnight” slot at KIMN and soon was doing “Noon to 3.” In a career that spanned over 20 years in Colorado, he also was at KTLK, did afternoon drive at KHOW and mornings on KLZ, KPPL and KRZN.

Joe Frangrote:

Through 25 years at Channel 9 (including serving as general manager), Frangrote was instrumental in the station’s rise to prominence. He added five minutes to the 10 p.m. newscast, took weather reports outdoors and was a part of creating the 9Health Fair.

Ed Greene:

In a career that has spanned over four decades, Greene was a radio personality and programmer, and for 42 years one of Colorado’s most recognizable TV weather anchor and personality on Channels 4, 7 and 9.

Hal Kennedy:

Widely considered the dean of broadcast journalism in southern Colorado, Kennedy was anchor of KKTV news in Colorado Springs from 1956 to 1989. He was a survivor of Omaha Beach and battles in France, Rhineland and Central Europe with the 29th Infantry Signal Corps.

Charley Martin:

In 1969, Martin joined KHOW and hosted “Charley and Barney” with Rosemary Barnwell and “Charley and Marti” with Marti Martin. In 1976, he was paired with Hal Moore, and “Hal and Charley” was born. The show experienced huge success for much of its 19-year run.

Paco Sanchez:

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico in 1915, Sanchez’s work as a musician and promoter brought him to Denver in 1948. Realizing the Spanish-speaking population didn’t have a radio station, he brokered time on KMYR and KTLN before putting his own KFSC AM on the air in 1954. He served in the Colorado House of Representatives.

Trux Simmons:

In a 23-year career at KRMA/Rocky Mountain PBS, Simmons wrote, produced and directed regular series, as well as important documentaries on Denver including “There Was a Time — Denver During the 40s” and “The Way We Were — Denver During the 50s.”

In addition to the class of nine, the Lowell Thomas Award will also be presented posthumously to a pioneer who started his career locally before having a long and distinguished career on TV in California. The recipient’s name will be announced closer to the event.