US Marine Corps veteran Marvin Garfinkel died on March 26, 2024. He was 94. A service was held on March 28 at Mount Nebo Memorial Park, officiated by Rabbi Rachel Kobrin. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

A native of Chicago, Ill., Mr. Garfinkel attended the University of Illinois and Northwestern University. A longtime accountant, Mr. Garfinkel worked in California for the Social Security Administration and Mann Theatres.

In December, 1957, Marvin and Paula Garfinkel were married. They remained a couple until Mrs. Garfinkel’s passing in April, 2018.

Following retirement, Mr. Garfinkel lived in Arizona before moving to Denver, where he became an active member at Rodef Shalom.

“Marvin greeted everyone with deep warmth and a sincere smile,” Rabbi Kobrin said. “He davened on the right side of the sanctuary each week and sat at kiddush lunch with different people, always happy to talk with someone new.

“He lived each day as a curious human being, always eager to learn from others. He was intelligent and invested in the world – he cared about current events, politics, justice and Jerusalem.”

Survivors are Mr. Garfinkel’s daughters Julie Hallgren and Beth Garfinkel; grandchildren Ashlie (Sonny) Skitt and Ian Beren, and great-grandchildren Ryan and Alex Skitt.

Contributions may be made to Rodef Shalom.

