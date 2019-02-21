IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, February 21, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Marilyn Glasser

Marilyn Glasser

IJN StaffFeb 21, 2019Obituaries0

Like
Marilyn Glasser

Marilyn Glasser

Marilyn Eileen Glasser, a devoted housewife and mother, passed away Feb. 13, 2019, in Denver. JFS Chaplain Rick Brody and Cantor Martin Goldstein officiated at the Feb. 17 service at BMH-BJ. Interment followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Glasser was born Dec. 17, 1938, in Brooklyn to Sylvia and Irving Glatter. In her early teens, she started taking care of her brother and sister while her parents ran their grocery store.

A graduate of Manual Training High School in Brooklyn, Mrs. Glasser received the Hebrew Medal from the Jewish Culture Council, a rare feat for a girl in the 1950s.

She also attended Banker’s College for one year.

Mrs. Glasser worked as a machine bookkeeper at the main branch of Bankers Trust in Manhattan.

She married Roman Glasser, a Holocaust survivor, on May 31, 1964. They moved back to New York in 1965 but returned to Denver permanently in 1971.

Mrs. Glasser loved attending synagogue and made a Jewish home for her husband and children.

Always a New Yorker, she never stopped missing her childhood days in Brooklyn.

Mr. Glasser passed away on Jan. 2, 1992.

Over the years, Mrs. Glasser belonged to Rodef Shalom, Beth Joseph and BMH-BJ.

She was a member of the JCC.

Mrs. Glasser is survived by her children Herb and Elayne Glasser of Denver; brother Howard Glatter of Langhorn, Pa., and sister Lillian Fuchs of California; and cousins Miriam Snyder and Phillip Goldrosen of Denver.

Contributions may be made in Marilyn Glasser’s memory to Mental Health Colorado, 1120 Lincoln St., #606, Denver, CO 80203, or mentalhealthcolorado.org.

Copyright © 2019 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostTheir golden miscalculation — and ours
IJN Staff

Related articles

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #41

Hillel GoldbergFeb 21, 2019

The continuing journey of parenting

Amy LedermanFeb 21, 2019

Their golden miscalculation — and ours

Tehilla R. GoldbergFeb 21, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Feb
21
Thu
4:00 pm Rabbi Laderman Portrait Rededica...
Rabbi Laderman Portrait Rededica...
Feb 21 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Ceremony to rededicate Rabbi Manuel Laderman portrait at the Denver Health trauma center originally named for him. At Pavilion A Lobby Gallery, 777 Bannock.
6:00 pm Bible, Beers & Brotherhood
Bible, Beers & Brotherhood
Feb 21 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Temple Sinai’s monthly men’s happy hour and Torah discussion group with Rabbi Rheins. At Darcy’s Pub on South Ulster.
6:00 pm Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Feb 21 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Twelve-session conversational Hebrew course taught by Sharona (Sherry) Grinsteiner. Two tracks: 6pm, intermediate; 7pm, beginners. At HEA.
6:30 pm Opening the Covenant (B’nai Havu...
Opening the Covenant (B’nai Havu...
Feb 21 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Two sessions facilitated by Simon Zalkind examining changes in Jewish-Christian relations. At B’nai Havurah.
7:00 pm Jews & Navajos: Listening to Eac...
Jews & Navajos: Listening to Eac...
Feb 21 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Anthropologist Gordon Bronitsky shares the Jewish/Navajo dialogues and programs he has facilitated. At Beit Tikva.
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Feb 21 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
Anthropologist Carlos Zarur discusses part two of ‘The Jews of Brazil’, focusing on Crypto Jews. At HEA.
9:15 pm Shovavim Series (Men)
Shovavim Series (Men)
Feb 21 @ 9:15 pm – 10:15 pm
Two-part men’s Shoavim shiur. At Merkaz Torah v’Chesed. Dates/topics are: Feb. 7, Enhancing Our Marriage, Rabbi Tzvi Steinberg Feb. 21, The Basic Differences Betweens Men and Women, Rabbi Shachne Sommers
Feb
22
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Feb 22 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:30 pm Down Valley Shabbat (Basalt)
Down Valley Shabbat (Basalt)
Feb 22 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Aspen Jewish Congregation hosts a Tot Shabbat followed by Friday night services and potluck dinner. At St. Peter’s in Basalt.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Feb 22 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band. With guest Dr. Joshua Holt.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN