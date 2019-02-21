Marilyn Eileen Glasser, a devoted housewife and mother, passed away Feb. 13, 2019, in Denver. JFS Chaplain Rick Brody and Cantor Martin Goldstein officiated at the Feb. 17 service at BMH-BJ. Interment followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Glasser was born Dec. 17, 1938, in Brooklyn to Sylvia and Irving Glatter. In her early teens, she started taking care of her brother and sister while her parents ran their grocery store.

A graduate of Manual Training High School in Brooklyn, Mrs. Glasser received the Hebrew Medal from the Jewish Culture Council, a rare feat for a girl in the 1950s.

She also attended Banker’s College for one year.

Mrs. Glasser worked as a machine bookkeeper at the main branch of Bankers Trust in Manhattan.

She married Roman Glasser, a Holocaust survivor, on May 31, 1964. They moved back to New York in 1965 but returned to Denver permanently in 1971.

Mrs. Glasser loved attending synagogue and made a Jewish home for her husband and children.

Always a New Yorker, she never stopped missing her childhood days in Brooklyn.

Mr. Glasser passed away on Jan. 2, 1992.

Over the years, Mrs. Glasser belonged to Rodef Shalom, Beth Joseph and BMH-BJ.

She was a member of the JCC.

Mrs. Glasser is survived by her children Herb and Elayne Glasser of Denver; brother Howard Glatter of Langhorn, Pa., and sister Lillian Fuchs of California; and cousins Miriam Snyder and Phillip Goldrosen of Denver.

Contributions may be made in Marilyn Glasser’s memory to Mental Health Colorado, 1120 Lincoln St., #606, Denver, CO 80203, or mentalhealthcolorado.org.

