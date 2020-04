The Colorado Springs Jewish community mourns the loss of Marilyn Daniels, who passed away on April 2, 2020. Rabbi Jay Sherwood was scheduled to officiate at the April 7 private family graveside service at Sons of Israel Cemetery. Temple Shalom carried the service on Zoom.

Marilyn Daniels was well known in the Colorado Springs community for her behind-the-scenes work to ensure that kosher food was available locally at King Soopers, and for delivering High Holiday calendars to local synagogues.