Margie Rosen Horowitz, daughter of the late Hy and Rose Rosen, passed away May 25, 2017, in Newport Beach, Calif.

She is survived by her husband Allan Horowitz; children Shayna (Aaron) Shaham and Adam (Shelley) Horowitz; and grandchildren Yael and Talia Shaham and McKenna and Preston Horowitz.

Contributions may be made to any cancer organization. Please earmark donations for research.