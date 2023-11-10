March for Israel, community call to action planned

Jewish communities from across the country will gather on the National Mall to “March for Israel” in Washington, DC on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. Eastern time.

The March, organized by JFNA and Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, will be an opportunity for Americans to come together in solidarity with the people of Israel, to condemn

the rising trend of anti-Semitic violence and harassment and to demand that every hostage be immediately and safely released. JEWISHcolorado is coordinating a Colorado delegation for the march to demonstrate that the Colorado Jewish community stands with Israel. To join the delegation, register via Jco.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, the ADL, Jco and Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors is hosting a Community Call to Action, 5:30 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, to learn how the Jewish community is responding to anti-Semitism in this defining moment and what community members can do to respond to the burgeoning anti-Semitic and anti-Israel rhetoric. Registration is required for both in-person or the livestream.