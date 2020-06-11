IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, June 12, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home News Local Local policeman speaks about George Floyd, police brutality

Local policeman speaks about George Floyd, police brutality

Andrea JacobsJun 11, 2020Local, News, slider0

Like
Steine, a police officer for 10-and-a-half years in Monument, Colo., and now at CU Anschutz, abandoned a 26-year law career to serve a broken country in the wake of 9/11. “I always had an interest in law enforcement,” Steine tells the IJN this week. “I was a lawyer for a long time, but when 9/11 […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostRampant destruction isn’t the solution
Andrea Jacobs

IJN Senior Writer | andrea@ijn.com

Related articles

Rampant destruction isn’t the solution

Rocky Mountain JewJun 11, 2020

Rabbi Jay Strear

Jco raises $650,000 for COVID relief

Chris LeppekJun 11, 2020

Jewish sites in Syria, Iraq destroyed

JTAJun 11, 2020

Leave a Reply

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

Dear valued reader,

We are deeply appreciative of the support shown by you during these difficult times — through new subscriptions, continued advertisement or your positive notes and comments.

The Intermountain Jewish News has been working hard to cover the impact of COVID-19 in a relevant and meaningful way.

Like other small businesses and media companies, the IJN is being impacted in an unprecedented way by effects of the coronavirus.

Please subscribe today or purchase a gift subscription — an online gift is social distancing.

As a thank you for your new subscription, we will send you (or your gift recipient) a copy of The Unexpected Road, Rabbi Hillel Goldberg’s collection of stories of inspirational lives encountered as a journalist, scholar and student. Simply enter the coupon code BOOK at the top of the page when you check out.

If you’re already a subscriber, you can also donate to the IJN to support our mission of providing quality and comprehensive journalism to the Colorado Jewish community.