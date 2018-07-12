Lillian Taubman

Lillian “Liffy” Taubman, 96, mother of Dan Taubman and daughter-in-law Lissa Levin, passed away July 5, 2018, in Denver. The graveside service was held at Beth David Cemetery in New York City on July 10. Feldman Mortuary made the local arrangements.

Liffy lived most of her life in New York City and Long Island before moving to Denver five years ago.

She served in the WACs in WW II and graduated from New York University.

Liffy was married to Joseph Taubman for 57 years and worked as a secretary in his law practice for many years.

Liffy, who enjoyed Broadway musicals and opera, particularly Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, performed with an amateur Gilbert and Sullivan group for several years in Long Island in the 1960s.

The Taubmans wrote Separate Stations, a book of poems they wrote to each other when Joe was stationed in India during WW II and Liffy was at the Brooklyn Naval Yard.

The couple traveled extensively. After Joe’s death in 2000, Liffy went on several round-the-world cruises.

Liffy Taubman is survived by her children Dan (Lissa Levin) Taubman and Susan Taubman; grandchildren Amie Taubman (Mike Decker), Zac Taubman (Magi), Abby Colecchia (Mike), Lindsay Longenecker (Ryan), Audrey Cornelious (Eric), Lisa Tyson (Jeremy), Josh Burnley (Kelly Leas-Burnley and Alex Burnley; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son Fred Taubman and son-in-law Tom Lewis.

Contributions in Liffy’s memory may be made to B’nai Havurah or the Empire Lyric Players (elps.org), a Colorado organization dedicated to performing Gilbert and Sullivan operettas.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News