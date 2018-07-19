Leonard Perlmutter, one of the founders of the Colorado Forum, passed away July 8, 2018, in Denver. He was 92. Rabbis Joe Black and Steven Foster officiated at the July 12 service at Temple Emanuel. Interment followed at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“I lost my best friend and Colorado lost a truly great citizen,” Ed Perlmutter, a six-term Democratic Congressional representative said in a statement.

“Laz was an inventor and innovator. He had a great sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye for just about everyone . . . His passing will leave a void in the lives of many; however, his guidance, love and good works will never be lost.”

Mr. Perlmutter was one of the original members of the Colorado Forum. Gail Klapper, president of the forum, remembered Mr. Perlmutter for his ability to navigate difficult situations and strike a compromise between disagreeing parties.

“He was very small in stature but in many ways he was a giant,” Klapper said. “He would never be the first person to speak. He would always be the one to listen to everyone, and had the magic tonic everyone was looking for.”

Mr. Perlmutter was born Oct. 16, 1925, in Denver. He attended CU and was known for his civic engagement.

He founded Prestressed Concrete of Colorado with relatives and a friend. The company eventually merged with Stanley Tool Company. After the merger the company became known as Stanley Structures. Mr. Perlmutter was its CEO.

Steve Cooper, a longtime employee at Prestressed Concrete of Colorado, described Mr. Perlmutter as “a working man’s friend.”

Mr. Perlmutter is survived by his wife Alice; children Ed (Nancy) Perlmutter, Joe Perlmutter and Cassie (Joe) Levi; grandchildren Alexis (Matt Konjoian) Perlmutter, Abby (Johnny) Miller, Zoe, Aaron and Braden Perlmutter; and his great-granddaughter Lily.

He was predeceased by his grandson Ian Perlmutter.

Contributions may be made to National Jewish Health, Santa Fe Opera, CU, Colorado Open Lands or charity of choice.

