Thursday, November 23, 2017 -
Leftover turkey? No worries!

Leftover turkey? No worries!

Rocky Mountain Jew Nov 23, 2017

It’s Friday morning and you’ve got a fridge full of leftover turkey, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, stuffing and cranberry sauce. Now what? Sharon Sarna of The Nosher has the answer. Among her 21 recipe links is this one, which seemed to us the best combination of all your leftovers and the perfect Shabbat dinner appetizer or side dish. The only extra ingredient you’ll need to purchase is pre-made puff pastry.

Thanksgiving knishes

Thanksgiving knishes

 

Mashed Potato, Turkey and Cranberry Knishes with Cranberry Mustard

2 sheets puff pastry, thawed for 30 minutes
1 egg, beaten
Flour for rolling out puff pastry
½ C mashed potato
½-¾ C turkey, diced
1 cup cranberry sauce, divided
1 TB Dijon mustard
½ tsp. whole grain mustard

Preheat the oven to 375ºF. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the puff pastry on all sides so that dough stretches slightly. Cut into 9 even squares, and stretch each square a little more by hand.

Place a teaspoon of mashed potatoes, a few pieces of turkey and a teaspoon of cranberry sauce on each square. Fold each point of the puff pastry up and pinch at the top. Twist puff pastry and then push down. Brush with beaten egg. Repeat with all squares.

Bake for 30-35 minutes, until golden brown.

While knishes bake, mix ½ cup cranberry sauce with 1 TB Dijon mustard and ½ tsp. whole grain mustard. Spicy brown mustard can also be substituted. Whisk together until smooth.

Serve knishes while warm with cranberry mustard.

Rocky Mountain Jew

