Lee Feldman

Lee Gallup Feldman, wife of the late Arthur Feldman, passed away Sept. 13, 2018, in Denver. Rabbis Joe Black and Steven Foster and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks officiated at the Sept. 14 graveside service at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Feldman was born Jan. 27, 1935, in St. Louis, Mo.

An actress, she also was a theater director.

Mrs. Feldman is survived by her daughter Amy Feldman; granddaughter Michaela (Stephen) Vogt; great-grandchildren Kallie and McKenzie Vogt; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by granddaughter Arielle Finkelstein.

Contributions may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

