Friday, April 28, 2017 -
Laura Stein-Leavitt

IJN Staff Apr 27, 2017

Laura Stein-Leavitt

Laura Stein-Leavitt

Laura Stein-Leavitt, a teacher who also worked at three area synagogues, passed away April 15, 2017, in Denver. Rabbi Steven Foster and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks officiated at the April 20 graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“She will be missed by her family and friends, and most of all her loving husband Gary,” the family said.

Hannelore Stein was born in 1932 in Creglingen, Germany to Hugo and Fanny Stein. It was a difficult time to be a Jewish child in Germany, but she was blessed to have loving parents.

Her family escaped to the US in 1938, when Hannelore was six, and settled in New York. Hannelore Americanized her name to Laura at age 16.

Although she grew up as a New Yorker, she never found a real home until she moved to Denver in 1973.

Laura drove to the Rocky Mountains, Estes Park and Pikes Peak whenever she had a free weekend. She particularly loved going to the opera in Central City.

In her youth, Laura aspired to become an opera singer and attended the High School for Music and Art.

Due to her lack of formal training, she was unable to pursue her dream but retained a lifelong passion for opera and classical music.

Laura became a teacher at the Denver and Aurora Public Schools.

When she later worked as a secretary, she would happily return to the classroom and visit with students.

An avid traveler, she most recently went to the Pacific Northwest with her husband.

“Laura was blessed to have Gary,” a family member said. “He visited her every day, cared for her and loved her. I have never seen a sweeter sight than when I visited her a few weeks ago and watched him feed her.”

Laura Stein-Leavitt is survived by her husband Gary Leavitt and son Lawrence Weinberg.

She leaaves behind many friends.

Contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel or The Denver Hospice.

IJN Staff

