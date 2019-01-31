IJN
Thursday, January 31, 2019
Last laugh

Just a little humor to end your week, going into Shabbat and the Super Bowl. Here’s a short editorial from our Feb. 1 edition. Hey, if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry. And who knows — maybe next year it will be the Broncos laughing last! (A person can dream, right?)

It must feel good — for Wade Phillips, Aqib Talib and CJ Anderson, that is. These names may be familier to you as former Denver Broncos. Well, these Broncos-turned-Rams are competing in Super Bowl LII, while the Broncos didn’t even make the playoffs.

The Broncos either thought these players and coach weren’t good enough, or too expensive. Both may have been true when the decisions were taken, but that doesn’t stop it from hurting now.

They say that victory is the sweetest revenge. As they get ready to take on the mighty New England Patriots on Sunday, Phillips, Talib and Anderson are having the last laugh.

A final question to leave you with: Does the presence of so many Broncos-related players leave you more or less likely to support the LA Rams on Sunday?

