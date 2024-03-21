Denver native and US Army veteran Larry “Aharon” Brewer died on February 14, 2024. He was 72. A service was held on February 20 at Emanuel Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Benjamin Last. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mr. Brewer was born on October 6, 1951, at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver.

He grew up in the Lake Mary-Sanford, Fla., area. After serving in the US Army and attending Seminole Community College, he returned to Colorado.

On November 12, 1983, Aharon and Glenna Brewer married.

Mr. and Mrs. Brewer owned Aharon’s Jewish Books in Denver and Judaica/Milechai.com.

Mr. Brewer later partnered with his son Adam at Denver Gold and Silver Exchange. Adam died in December, 2019. At that time Mr. and Mrs. Brewer closed that business and retired in Florence, Colo.

Mr. Brewer’s family said:

“In Aharon’s memory we ask that you sit down with family and friends and watch his all-time favorite movie, ‘Casablanca’.”

Survivors are Mr. Brewer’s wife Glenna; children James Brewer, Lisa Prengler and Christine (Ryan) Newcomb; brother David Brewer; and grandchildren Hailey Prengler, Ethan Prengler, Alexander (AJ) Jones, Mikayla Newcomb and Connor Newcomb.

