IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, April 23, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home Business Kibbutz Lavi retools for remote Judaism

Kibbutz Lavi retools for remote Judaism

Israel21cApr 23, 2020Business0

Like

A Lavi Furniture Industries carpenter working with a facemask during the coronavirus crisis.

By Nathan Jeffay

With synagogues shut, a kibbutz has started working on a solution for the new world of cyber-prayer: a home ark for rabbis to use in their webcam services.

Despite everything, a handful of workers on Kibbutz Lavi in the Galilee are going to their synagogue furniture factory every morning.

They are used to making vast pews and Torah arks, but instead they are making tiny arks tailored specially for services held on Zoom.

Congregations are ordering them so their rabbi can take a single Torah scroll from their shuttered synagogues, keep it at home, and read to the congregation.

“We see a special sense of mission in this,” explains Aner Amiram, vice president at Lavi Furniture Industries.

“After all, it’s said that Jewish people don’t go for three days without reading from the Torah, but today many Torah scrolls are shut in closed synagogues, unread.

“It makes us really happy to produce special arks so that people could take some of them home and use them within the limitations of coronavirus rules.”

The world’s biggest manufacturer of synagogue furniture, Lavi Furniture Industries is now restricting the shop floor to members of the kibbutz, meaning most of the workforce can’t show up.

But in the days before Israel went into almost complete lockdown, the full staff entered overdrive. They sawed and chiseled; hammered in nails and straightened hinges.

“Synagogue life in much of the world has stopped, and we’re determined to ensure that when it restarts, it’s stronger than ever,” says Amiram.

Every year, he is inundated with orders from new communities that want to open their doors at Passover — but this year, health restrictions mean that all synagogue dedications are on hold.

“As soon as the coronavirus crisis started, we said to ourselves that we’ll ensure no community waits a single day longer than necessary once this is over to open,” he said. “And to do that, we had a race on our hands.”

As Israel’s restrictions started in mid-March, it became clear the rules would be intensified and the factory would lose most of its staff for an unspecified period, so Lavi’s 85 workers pulled out all of the stops to get every single order finished.

They completed shipments for France, Switzerland, America, Israel and elsewhere. It got harder as restrictions became tighter. In the final few days when the factory was fully functioning, there were strict limits on how many workers could be in the factory at a time.

“We normally begin work at 7 a.m., but we started opening the factory at 4 a.m. instead, so that we could get staff to do different shifts,” said Amiram.

“I have never seen people work so fast — we got more finished than I ever thought possible.

“We all feel that Jewish communities have taken a hard enough blow by having to stop services due to coronavirus. We wanted to show them we care by getting their furniture shipped and having it in place so as soon as they can meet again, we’ll see new communities opening their doors.

“We’ll actually see the end of this crisis bring a spate of synagogue openings, with will be a remarkable way for the Jewish world to move forward.”

Evyatar Dor, Lavi’s international sales manager, said: “We believe, as Jews, that the good times will come.”

Nathan Jeffay is a journalist and a member of a family of carpenters.

TAG
Israel21c

Related articles

What does it mean to be alive at this time?

Hillel GoldbergApr 23, 2020

Corona inspiration from Israel

Tehilla R. GoldbergApr 23, 2020

‘Hit by a truck’: Denver chaplain is recovering from COVID-19

Andrea JacobsApr 17, 2020

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Apr
23
Thu
6:00 pm ADL Governor’s Holocaust Program
ADL Governor’s Holocaust Program
Apr 23 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Annual governor’s Holocaust memorial service, hosted by ADL. With guest speaker Renée Fink, who survived the Holocaust as a child hidden by a Catholic family. At Temple Emanuel.
6:00 pm Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Apr 23 @ 6:00 pm
Monthly women’s event hosted by Chabad of Santa Fe. Upcoming dates/themes are: 9/19, Wendy Singer: ‘Chen Man Ching’ 11/5, Judith Fein: Afterlife 12/12, Yaszmina Nedboy: Pre-Chanukah Bash 1/14, Karen Milstein: Acupressure 2/20, Fred Ray Lopez:[...]
7:00 pm Flatiron Tribe Trivia Night
Flatiron Tribe Trivia Night
Apr 23 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Flatiron Tribe joins trivia night at Oskar Blues Brewery.
Apr
26
Sun
8:00 am 9Health Fair (Sinai)
9Health Fair (Sinai)
Apr 26 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
9Health fair at Boulder JCC, offering a variety of free and low cost health awareness and educational screenings.
Apr
28
Tue
7:00 pm JCC Poker & Whisky Night
JCC Poker & Whisky Night
Apr 28 @ 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm
Monthly no limit poker game at JCC. With cocktails.
May
1
Fri
8:00 am No Place for Hate Breakfast (ADL)
No Place for Hate Breakfast (ADL)
May 1 @ 8:00 am – 10:00 am
ADL breakfast dedicated to its No Place for Hate program, with comments from students and educators. At Empower Field.
5:30 pm Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
May 1 @ 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Monthly family Shabbat at JOI@Aish, with Friday night services oriented for children and Shabbat dinner. Held at a private home.
6:00 pm Family Shabbat (Lone Tree)
Family Shabbat (Lone Tree)
May 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly family Shabbat program at Chabad of South Metro Denver, with stories, songs, puppets and kiddush. Held on the first Shabbat of the month.
May
2
Sat
10:00 am ShabbAsana (JYW)
ShabbAsana (JYW)
May 2 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly Shabbat morning service incorporating yoga meditation, hosted by Judaism Your Way and led by Ariela HaLevi and Rabbi Brian Field.
10:45 am Shir Shabbat Family Service (Rodef)
Shir Shabbat Family Service (Rodef)
May 2 @ 10:45 am – 12:00 pm
Musical family service at Rodef Shalom, with a mix of prayer, learning and song. For kids 0-5.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

Dear valued reader,

Let’s get right to it.

During these very difficult times that we’re all experiencing, why does the Intermountain Jewish News matter more than ever?

  • It connects us when we feel separated and surrounded by chaos. With the IJN, we are not alone. We are all in this together as a community.
  • It is our trusted, distinctive news source. With fake news, conspiracy theories and half truths rampant, the IJN works hard to provide facts, not sensationalism.
  • It brings you the impact of COVID-19 on the Colorado Jewish community, as well as the impact of the coronavirus on the global Jewish community.

Like other small businesses and media companies, the IJN is also being impacted in an unprecedented way by effects of the coronavirus.

That’s Why Your Help Is Needed Today.

Please subscribe today or purchase a gift subscription — an online gift is social distancing.

If you’re already a subscriber, you can also donate to the IJN to support our mission of providing quality and comprehensive journalism to the Colorado Jewish community.

Appreciatively,

Rabbi Hillel Goldberg
Editor & Publisher

Shana R. Goldberg
Assistant Publisher