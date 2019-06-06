IJN
Thursday, June 6, 2019 -
IJN StaffJun 06, 2019Obituaries0

Kenneth Elias of Parker, Colo., passed away May 30, 2019, in Denver. Rabbi Avraham Mintz officiated at the May 31 service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mr. Elias was born April 24, 1934, in Brooklyn, NY.

After graduating high school, he served in the US Army at Ft. Kobbe, Panama as a 1st cook from 1955-1957.

Mr. Elias was a dedicated police officer and detective for 20 years with the New York Police Department in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Far Rockaway, NY.

After raising the family in New York, he moved to Denver in 1980.

He married Leah Elias in 1960. The marriage later ended in divorce.

Mr. Elias enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with his family.

“He was always telling a joke and lightened the mood with his one-liners,” his family said. “And he loved animals, especially dogs.”

Mr. Elias is survived by his children Stephen (Sarah) Elias of Parker, Gary Elias of Phoenix, Ariz., and Miriam (Lev) Lawrence of Denver; grandchildren Elizabeth Elias and Raphael, Jonah and Eliana Lawrence; and step-grandchildren Hadassah and Yshurun Ayly.

Contributions may be made to Chabad of South Metro Denver or Chabad of Colorado.

Copyright © 2019 by the Intermountain Jewish News

