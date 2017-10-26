Home Special Sections Kavod on the Road: Sara Shvartzman makes it happen
Kavod on the Road: Sara Shvartzman makes it happen
Larry Hankin Oct 26, 2017
Last Friday, October 20, was a big day for Sara Shvartzman. It was her three-year anniversary as director of Kavod on the Road (KOTR), an outreach program for seniors in the community. Plus, that day, KOTR counted its 700th individual participant. It was a day of double validation for Shvartzman: She had found her place […]
