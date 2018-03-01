IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, March 2, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs Just what is Shushan Purim?

Just what is Shushan Purim?

Rocky Mountain JewMar 01, 2018Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like
Purim characters depicted on the cover of a 1955 'World Over' children's magazine. (Magnes Collection of Jewish Art, UC Berkeley)

Purim characters depicted on the cover of a 1955 ‘World Over’ children’s magazine. (Magnes Collection of Jewish Art, UC Berkeley)

Today, Jews across the world are celebrating Purim — with one very notable exception: Jerusalem. In that most Jewish of cities, Purim will only be celebrated tomorrow, on the 15th of Adar. Why is that?

Among all the Jewish holidays, Purim has the singular distinction of having its date determined by whether or not a person lives in a city that was surrounded by a wall in the days of Joshua (ca. 1250 BCE).

“But the Jews in Shushan mustered on both the 13th and 14th days and so rested on the 15th and made it a day of feasting and merrymaking. That is why village Jews who live in unwalled towns observe the 14th day of the month Adar and make it a day merrymaking and feasting and as a holiday and an occasion for sending gifts to one another.” (Esther 9:18-9)

The sages considered making Shushan Purim — as the 15th of Adar is known, and which falls today, March 2 — conditional on whether a city was walled from the time of Ahasuerus, the Persian ruler of the time. But they did not wish to honor a Persian city over one in the Land of Israel, given that Israel was in ruins at the time of the Purim miracle. Joshua was chosen because, in the Book of Exodus, he is the general who begins the effort to annihilate the descendants of Haman’s ancestor, Amalek.

There are no cities in the Diaspora that were known to be walled 3,000 years ago, but for anyone visiting Jerusalem, be prepared to celebrate a joyous Shushan Purim.

As for Jericho, there is no Jewish community there today, although Shalom Al Yisrael, a Byzantine-era synagogue, was discovered there in 1936.

— Adapted from My Jewish Learning

Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

Joe Silver is Better than Gold

Hillel GoldbergMar 01, 2018

Those goofy, photoshopped window cleaners

Tehilla R. GoldbergMar 01, 2018

Eddie Bernstein

IJN StaffMar 01, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Mar
2
Fri
5:30 pm Purim Rocks! (Micah)
Purim Rocks! (Micah)
Mar 2 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Purim celebration at Temple Micah with Rabbi Adam Morris and the Temple Micah Jam Band. With spiel and dinner.
5:45 pm Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Mar 2 @ 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm
Monthly series at Rodef Shalom exploring Israel through multiple narratives. With light meal and discussion. Followed by Friday night services. Sept. 8, Osnat Fox, ‘Israel – The Balance and Challenges of a Jewish and Democratic[...]
6:00 pm Lion King Purim Shpiel (Aspen)
Lion King Purim Shpiel (Aspen)
Mar 2 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Aspen Jewish Congregation celebrates Purim with a Lion King-themed shpiel. With pizza, costume parade and Friday night services.
7:00 pm Musical Shabbat (JYW)
Musical Shabbat (JYW)
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Musical Shabbat with singer/songwriter Jon Nelson, with Purim celebration. Hosted by Judaism Your Way at Highlands Church.
Mar
3
Sat
4:00 pm Purim Celebration (Steamboat Spgs.)
Purim Celebration (Steamboat Spgs.)
Mar 3 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Purim party at Har Mishpacha, with dramatized megillah reading by Stuart Handloff and hamantaschen. At Casey’s Pond in Steamboat Springs.
6:30 pm Purim Celebration (B’nai Havurah)
Purim Celebration (B’nai Havurah)
Mar 3 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Purim party at B’nai Havurah, with shpiel hamantaschen bake-off and Persian dinner.
7:00 pm Comedy Night (BMH-BJ)
Comedy Night (BMH-BJ)
Mar 3 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
BMH-BJ’s Women’s Leagues hosts a comedy night, featuring home grown talent including Jeff Kline and Rabbi Yaakov Chaitovsky. With drinks and refreshments.
7:00 pm Music @ the J (Boulder)
Music @ the J (Boulder)
Mar 3 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Monthly musical series at Boulder JCC. Upcoming dates/concerts are: 1/21: Folk Roots Pioneers: A Hootenanny 2/11: Somewhere Over the Rainbow: Immigrant Dreams & the American Musical 3/3 Ann Alcaide: The Music and Culture of Sephardic[...]
7:30 pm JCC Performing Arts Series: You’...
JCC Performing Arts Series: You’...
Mar 3 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Stand-up comedians of various ethnic backgrounds share their own experiences about being ‘undercover’ members of the tribe. Part of the Albuquerque JCC’s Performing Arts Series.
7:30 pm Purim Pour ‘Em Party (Morrison)
Purim Pour ‘Em Party (Morrison)
Mar 3 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Adult post-Purim party with wine tasting, appetizers and hamantaschen at B’nai Chaim in Morrison.

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN