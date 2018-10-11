IJN
Friday, October 12, 2018 -
IJN StaffOct 11, 2018Obituaries

Judith Ann Gorewitz passed away Sept. 17, 2018, surrounded by loved ones.

Mrs. Gorewitz was born Oct. 8, 1945, in Denver.

“Judy was a very loving and caring person, endeared by many,” her family said. “She worked in education for the majority of her life and had deep friendships spanning across the country that lasted her entire life.

“Judy will be remembered for her kind heart, gentle nature and determined spirit.”

Mrs. Gorewitz dedicated her life to her family. She took tremendous joy in attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and being with her husband of 53 years Don Gorewitz.

She volunteered for the Houston Area Parkinson Society and the Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation.

The family of Mrs. Gorewitz, who suffered from a brain tumor, wants to thank Colonial Oaks Sugarland, Elysian Hospice, Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation and MD Anderson Cancer Center for their support.

Mrs. Gorewitz is survived by her devoted husband Don Gorewitz; children Marc Gorewitz, Lisa Brill and Josh Gorewitz; grandchildren Sydney Gorewitz, Whitney Gorewitz, Sarah Brill, Daniel Brill, Jordan Gorewitz and Ariel Gorewitz; sisters Barbara Suson, Pearl Neiman and Francine Landow; son-in-law Sam Brill and daughters-in-law Lori Gorewitz and Erica Hakimi.

Contributions may be made to the Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation.

