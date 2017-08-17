IJN
Thursday, August 17, 2017 -
Home Obituaries Joyce Sachter

Joyce Sachter

Aug 17, 2017

Joyce Sachter, a resident of Denver for more than 72 years, passed away July 23, 2017, in Denver. Rabbis Dr. Ivan Geller and Daniel Rapp and Cantor Zachary Kutner officiated at the July 26 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Joyce was a very warm and welcoming hostess and a fabulous gourmet cook, but she would rarely take any credit for her delicious meals,” her loved ones said. “She would say, ‘It’s enough to sustain life.’

“Joyous, always smiling, overflowing with happiness and so much fun, Joyce was the most generous, loving, selfless and thoughtful person we have ever known.”

Joyce Karchmer was born Sept. 6, 1920, in Tulsa, Okla., to Rose Jacobs Karchmer and Eli Karchmer of Dallas.

She lived in Tulsa, Dallas and Detroit before moving to Denver.

“Joyce used to say in her lyrical Texas accent, ‘I was born in Tulsa, I was raised in Dallas, but when I married and moved to Denver with my husband I pledged my allegiance to Colorado,’” the family said.

She attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas while working at Nieman Marcus, 1939-1941.

On Nov. 16, 1941, she married Nat Sachter, a Denver architect and engineer. Mr. Sachter passed away on Sept. 27, 1991.

A housewife and homemaker, Mrs. Sachter belonged to the Denver chapter of Hadassah and the Temple Emanuel Sisterhood.

An avid golfer and a sought-after bridge player well into her 96th year, she was famous for wearing her big red glasses.

“Grandma’s passing leaves a gaping hole in our worlds,” granddaughter Libbi Segev said at the service. “Our table will never be complete without her there.

“She was a bright, bright light. There is no one like her.”

Mrs. Sachter is survived by her sister Beverly Barg of Houston; daughters Ellen (Mark) Levine and Elise “Suzi” (Brian Scherzer) of Denver and Estelle (David) Goldstein of Henderson, Nev.; grandchildren Libbi (Aviv) Segev, David (Tova) Scherzer, Abbi (Alon) Rosenthal, Alison (Michael) Feinberg and Amy Greene; and great-grandchildren Liat, Maytal and Eyal Segev, Lev Rosenthal, Tabitha Greene, Zoe and Eitan Scherzer, and Nora, Sadie and Josh Feinberg.

Contributions may be made to the Denver chapter of Hadassah or Denver Jewish Day School.

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News

