IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, January 4, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Special Sections Boulder Issue Josh Dinar: Boulder’s rising star

Josh Dinar: Boulder’s rising star

Andrea JacobsJan 04, 2018Boulder Issue, Special Sections0

Like
Josh Dinar publishes DiningOut magazine, co-owns two restaurants and is a rising star in the Denver-Boulder Jewish firmament — but he never planned any of the above. “I did not have a clear path, that’s for sure,” the New Jersey native says candidly, and often. “Everything that’s happened to me has just sort of happened […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Andrea Jacobs

IJN Senior Writer | andrea@ijn.com

Related articles

Bruce and Irene Steinberg, surrounded by sons William, Zachary, and Matthew.

Nine killed in Costa Rica crash

Josefin Dolsten, JTAJan 04, 2018

Jason Greenblatt visiting the Nahal Oz military base in Israel. (Anadolu Agency/Getty)

High marks for Greenblatt

Ron Kampeas, JTAJan 04, 2018

Moshe Holtzberg is embraced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Israel.

Mumbai: Holtzberg will return to his Chabad house

JTAJan 04, 2018

Community Calendar
Jan
4
Thu
7:00 pm The Legacy of Mordecai Kaplan (B...
The Legacy of Mordecai Kaplan (B...
Jan 4 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Four-part lecture series with Rabbi Evette Luttman on the legacy of Mordecai Kaplan and the roots of Reconstructionist Judaism. At B’nai Havurah.
Jan
5
Fri
all-day Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Scholar-in...
Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Scholar-in...
Jan 5 – Jan 7 all-day
Rabbi Mark Washofsky visits Temple Sinai as rabbi in residence. Events include Friday night discussion and oneg; Shabbat morning minyan, lecture and brunch; Sunday morning, discussion on ethics and Jewish law.
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jan 5 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:45 pm Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Jan 5 @ 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm
Monthly series at Rodef Shalom exploring Israel through multiple narratives. With light meal and discussion. Followed by Friday night services. Sept. 8, Osnat Fox, ‘Israel – The Balance and Challenges of a Jewish and Democratic[...]
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Jan 5 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, in January with Sam Boyd discussing ‘The Development of the Hebrew Bible’. Services at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion.
6:00 pm Installation Service, Aspen Jewi...
Installation Service, Aspen Jewi...
Jan 5 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Special Friday night service at Aspen Jewish Congregation, installing Rabbi Emily Segal. With musical guest Elana Arian.
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Jan 5 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Twice monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with Rabbi Adam Morris and Hal Aqua.
6:30 pm Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday night service and Shabbat dinner hosted by Aish/JOI. Geared toward young professionals. Held at a private home.
Jan
6
Sat
5:45 pm PJ Havdalah Shabbat (Boulder)
PJ Havdalah Shabbat (Boulder)
Jan 6 @ 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm
PJ Havdalah at Bonai Shalom, with songs and stories.
Jan
7
Sun
9:00 am Sinai Sundays: Progressive Halacha
Sinai Sundays: Progressive Halacha
Jan 7 @ 9:00 am – 10:25 am
Eleven-part series with Rabbi Rick Rheins exploring halachic responses to ethical and ritual issues facing modern Jews. Using the second volume of Reform Responsa for the 21st Century. At Temple Sinai.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN