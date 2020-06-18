IJN
Friday, June 19, 2020 -
Joel Odonkor: 'This is the mountain we are marching towards'

Joel Odonkor: ‘This is the mountain we are marching towards’

Andrea Jacobs Jun 18, 2020

There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires. — Nelson Mandela Odonkor does not define himself as a black Jew. He is a black man who is Jewish, […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Andrea Jacobs

IJN Senior Writer | andrea@ijn.com

