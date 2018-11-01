Jo Greenblatt

Caryljo McMorris Greenblatt of Denver, who had successful careers in advertising and banking, passed away peacefully Oct. 24, 2018, in Denver. Rabbi Joe Black officiated at the private burial Oct. 29 at Emanuel Cemetery, which was followed by a memorial service at the Denver Country Club.

Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“She was proudest of her children Molly and Jed, coaching their soccer teams, teaching them to ski, watching their golf games and showing them the educational value of travel and public service,” the family said.

“During the last few months, her new grandson Gabriel brought a smile to her face and filled the air with laughter . . . She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family.”

Mrs. Greenblatt was born July 27, 1946, in Omaha, Neb. to Donn and Evelyn McMorris.

She attended St. Mary’s Academy in Denver, Corvalis School for Girls in Studio City, Calif., and then attended CU’s business school.

Jo met and became friends with Phill Greenblatt at CU. After he returned from the service, they ran into each other and their friendship blossomed into romance.

They married in 1970 and were together for 48 years.

Politically active on the local and national levels, Mrs. Greenblatt chaired the “Walk for Mankind,” served on the board of Denver Botanical Gardens and was very involved with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Colorado Chapter.

“She loved being outside,” her family said. “Whether it was the ocean or the mountains, spending time outside was always the priority — and she loved skiing more than anything.”

Visits with her grand-dogs Lincoln, Asher and Tuna always brought her joy.

Mrs. Greenblatt is survived by her husband Phill Greenblatt; daughter Molly Lee and son Jed Allen; daughter-in-law Lindsey Joan; grandson Gabriel Frederick; and brother Jeffery (Tamara) McMorris.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman St., #500, Denver, CO 80203.

