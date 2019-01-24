IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, January 25, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs JIMENA v. JVP

JIMENA v. JVP

Rocky Mountain JewJan 24, 2019Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like
JIMENA advocates on behalf of Jewish refugees from Arab countries.

JIMENA advocates on behalf of Jewish refugees from Arab countries.

Earlier this week, JIMENA, a nonprofit representing Jews indigenous to North Africa and Arabia, took issue with a statement put out by Jewish Voices for Peace on Zionism. In their piece advocating for Palestinians and marginalizing Jews who support the State of Israel. Within the statement, JVP decided to use Middle Eastern and African Jews to bouy their argument. As is well documented, Jews of Middle Eastern and African origin have had to face discrimination in Israel. To JVP, that delegtimizes the entire existence of a Jewish state. Well, JIMENA, and many other Sephardic and Mizrachi Jews, don’t agree.

Let’s circle back to the beginning — JVP’s statement. It is all well and good to advocate for Palestinian rights. But it’s another thing to deny Jewish rights. And that’s what JVP does. Their statement asserts, “We unequivocally oppose Zionism because it is counter to those ideals.” Those ideals being the aforementioned justice, equality and freedom for all people.

JVP’s renunciation of Zionism means that JVP does not believe the Jewish people are entitled to a nation-state. Why in the view of JVP are Jews not deserving of a homeland? JVP rambles on and on about European anti-Semitism being the reason why Zionism exists. JVP is wrong on that. Certainly, European anti-Semitism fuelled the earliest modern Zionist thinkers, namely Theodore Herzl, but the Zionist idea, that Jews would one day return and re-inhabit their homeland, is as old as the first expulsion of Jews from the land of Israel. Yet JVP ignores this, choosing instead to slot Zionism into a simplistic answer to European anti-Semitism, and thereby ignoring the thousands of other non-European Jews who also dreamt of and prayer for a return to Zion.

JIMENA’s statement makes it clear that the Mizrahi Jews it represents feel a deep and abiding connection to Zionism and to Israel, where, as the statement asserts, the majority of Mizrahi Jews reside! JIMENA also takes issue, rightly, with Mizrahi Jews being coopted by JVP to make a political point about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

JVP responded to JIMENA with a statement of its own, that it claimed was “collectively written by a group of Sephardi and Mizrahi members and staff of JVP.” Unlike JIMENA’s statement, however, JVP’s includes no signatories, so there can be no verification if it was indeed written by “Sephardi and Mizrahi” Jews. Perhaps not too surprising, JVP’s statement focuses on itself and its alleged mistreatment and isolation by JIMENA and the vast community of Mizrahi Jews it represents. JVP does not address the issues and complaints posed by JIMENA.

We do not claim to be experts on the Mizrahi community or its internal culture and politics. Let’s put it this way: We know enough to know that we should neither speak on their behalf nor cite their history and struggles to score a political point. Those are lessons JVP has yet to learn.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #37

Hillel GoldbergJan 24, 2019

The poster children

Jonathan TobinJan 24, 2019

Robert Burns (Wikimedia)

Ode to a haggis

Shana GoldbergJan 24, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jan
25
Fri
5:30 pm Carbondale Shabbat
Carbondale Shabbat
Jan 25 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Aspen Jewish Congregation hosts a Tot Shabbat followed by Friday night services and potluck dinner. At the Orchard in Carbondale.
5:30 pm West Side Musical Shabbat (HEA)
West Side Musical Shabbat (HEA)
Jan 25 @ 5:30 pm – 7:45 pm
HEA offsite musical Shabbat at Highlands United Methodist in NW Denver. With services and dinner.
6:00 pm Mental Health Shabbat (Sinai)
Mental Health Shabbat (Sinai)
Jan 25 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special Shabbat service at Temple Sinai with guest speaker Rabbi Sandra Cohen discussing mental health.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Jan 25 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band.
6:15 pm Fourth Friday Dinner (BMH-BJ)
Fourth Friday Dinner (BMH-BJ)
Jan 25 @ 6:15 pm – 8:15 pm
Monthly communal Shabbat dinner at BMH-BJ, held on the fourth Friday of the month. In January featuring a Tu b’Shevat seder.
6:30 pm Kirtan Shabbat (B’nai Havurah)
Kirtan Shabbat (B’nai Havurah)
Jan 25 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Fourth Friday musical Shabbat at B’nai Havurah, featuring Kirtan chanting followed by potluck dinner. Led by Hal Aqua and Rabbi Evette Lutman.
Jan
26
Sat
8:30 am Pre-Tefillah Programming (HEA)
Pre-Tefillah Programming (HEA)
Jan 26 @ 8:30 am – 9:30 am
Pre-Tefillah programming at HEA, ahead of Saturday morning services. Upcoming dates/themes are: Jan. 5, Torah Yoga with Ariella HaLevi Jan. 12: Torah Study with Melanie Gruenwald Jan. 19: Study with Rabbi Hanoch Fields Jan. 26:[...]
9:30 am Interfaith Book Club: ‘Sarah Lau...
Interfaith Book Club: ‘Sarah Lau...
Jan 26 @ 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Monthly interfaith book study at Beth Evergreen with Rabbi Jamie Arnold and Tara Saltzman. Discussing ‘Sarah Laughed: Modern Lessons from the Wisdom & Stories of Biblical Women’ by Vanessa L. Ochs. (Jan. 26 session rescheduled[...]
7:00 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘To Dust’
Jewish Film Festival: ‘To Dust’
Jan 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
A chasidic widower and amateur scientist attempt to discover the afterlife. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Alamo Drafthouse West Colfax.
Jan
27
Sun
9:05 am Sinai Sundays: Responsa Part Three
Sinai Sundays: Responsa Part Three
Jan 27 @ 9:05 am – 10:25 am
Eleven-part series with Rabbi Rick Rheins exploring halachic responses to emerging ethical and ritual issues facing modern Jews. At Temple Sinai.

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN