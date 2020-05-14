IJN
Search
LOG IN
Saturday, May 16, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home Leisure Culture Jewish museums in Munich and Vienna first to reopen in Europe

Jewish museums in Munich and Vienna first to reopen in Europe

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTAMay 14, 2020Culture, Leisure0

Like

The Jewish Museum of Munich (Wikimedia Commons/Maximilian Dörrbecker)

MUNICH — The Jewish Museum of Munich and the Jewish Museum of Vienna announced plans to reopen this month, making them the first Jewish museums in Europe to open doors to the public after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Munich institution, which shut down on March 14, said last week that it would reopen on May 10.

The Vienna museum, which has been closed since at least March 16, is set to follow suit on May 31.

It opened its restaurant café, Eskeles, on May 4 for takeout orders.

The reopenings are made possible because of the easing of social distancing restrictions in Austria and Germany, whose responses to the pandemic have been seen as successful in terms of reducing both contagion and fatalities.

Austria and Germany currently have about 68 and 86 deaths per million respectively from the virus. Belgium, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and Ireland all have a death rate at least three times higher than Germany’s.

Since the Munich museum is run by the city, some of its staff has been assigned vital tasks such as delivering medical supplies, the museum’s director, Bernhard Purin, said at a videoconference May 7 of the Association of European Jewish Museums. But this status also assures financial security at a time when many other cultural institutions are facing cutbacks and uncertainty, he said.

During its nearly two months of closure, the Munich museum put much of its content online, resulting in an increase in social media engagement, Purin added.

“We also got flooded with emails by people offering to donate objects, photos, paintings,” he said.

The Jewish Museum of Vienna’s director, Danielle Spera, announced her institution’s reopening plan in a statement on May 5.

“Due to the great demand, we have extended our current exhibitions,” she said.

This includes “Lady Bluetooth. Hedy Lamarr,” on the story of the Jewish Hollywood actress who also was an inventor. Lamarr’s son, Anthony Loder, has agreed to extend the loan period on items belonging to her, the statement read.

Emile Schrijver, the Amsterdam-based chairman of the Association of European Jewish Museums, rejoiced at the news of the reopenings, he told JTA.

A museum “should be an open space, and it is good to know that at least some of us are allowed to reopen again,” said Schrijver, who also is the general director of the Amsterdam Jewish Historical Museum and of the city’s Jewish Cultural Quarter.

But, he added, “it remains to be seen how many visitors will come, what will be the effect of the COVID-19 measures and what will be the midterm financial effect on our museums.”

The Dutch government said museums there can open on June 1. The Jewish Cultural Quarter, which includes several Jewish museums, expects an 85% decrease in visits and a cut of at least 15% in revenues this year. Some 360,000 people visited the quarter last year.

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTA

Related articles

DJDS seniors weigh in on Zoom graduation

Andrea JacobsMay 14, 2020

Opening up: Are people ready?

Chris LeppekMay 14, 2020

Online worship ‘zooms’ into Colorado Springs

Jill AltmanMay 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
May
17
Sun
9:30 am JGSCO Monthly Seminar
JGSCO Monthly Seminar
May 17 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Jewish Genealogical Society monthly seminar. At BMH-BJ. Upcoming dates/themes: Oct. 13, “Using FamilySearch for Jewish Research” with Todd Knowles Nov. 17, “Jews on the Move: A History of Modern Migration” with CU Prof. David Shneer[...]
10:00 am Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
May 17 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly brotherhood breakfast at Congregation Albert, in September with NM Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Upcoming dates/speakers are: Oct. 20, Mikey Weinstein, Military Religious Freedom Foundation Nov. 17, Film screening: ‘A City Without Jews’ Dec. 22,[...]
May
20
Wed
6:00 pm Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
Jewish Women’s Circle (Santa Fe)
May 20 @ 6:00 pm
Monthly women’s event hosted by Chabad of Santa Fe. Upcoming dates/themes are: 9/19, Wendy Singer: ‘Chen Man Ching’ 11/5, Judith Fein: Afterlife 12/12, Yaszmina Nedboy: Pre-Chanukah Bash 1/14, Karen Milstein: Acupressure 2/20, Fred Ray Lopez:[...]
6:00 pm Mizel Institute Annual Dinner
Mizel Institute Annual Dinner
May 20 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Mizel Institute’s annual dinner, honoring Richard L. Montfort with the Community Enrichment Award. At Wings Over the Rockies.
May
21
Thu
11:00 am Yiddish Speakers Club (Boulder)
Yiddish Speakers Club (Boulder)
May 21 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Conversation club for Yiddish speakers, facilitated by Shirley Hartman. Meeting monthly at Boulder JCC.
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
May 21 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
Anthropologist Carlos Zarur discusses less known Jewish communities around the world. At HEA. Upcoming dates/themes: Jan. 30: Small Latin American Jewish Communities (Panama, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico) Feb. 13: The Jews of the Dominican Republic[...]
May
22
Fri
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
May 22 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Bonai Shalom’s musical Shabbat, followed by kiddush and vegetarian potluck dinner.
May
27
Wed
3:00 pm Jewish Holiday Series
Jewish Holiday Series
May 27 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Seasonal series on Jewish holidays for all ages. At JCC. Upcoming dates/topics are: Feb. 9, 3 p.m.: Tu b’Shevat Recycle Imagination City and ELS Celebration March 6, 10 a.m.: Hamantaschen Baking March 29, 10 a.m.:[...]
Jun
1
Mon
8:00 pm Whisky & Wisdom (Men)
Whisky & Wisdom (Men)
Jun 1 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Monthly men’s evening led by Rabbi Menachem Lehrfield of JOI combining whisky tasting with Jewish wisdom relating to men’s roles as fathers, husbands and professionals. Held at a private home.
Jun
5
Fri
5:30 pm Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Jun 5 @ 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Monthly family Shabbat at JOI@Aish, with Friday night services oriented for children and Shabbat dinner. Held at a private home.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

Dear valued reader,

Let’s get right to it.

During these very difficult times that we’re all experiencing, why does the Intermountain Jewish News matter more than ever?

  • It connects us when we feel separated and surrounded by chaos. With the IJN, we are not alone. We are all in this together as a community.
  • It is our trusted, distinctive news source. With fake news, conspiracy theories and half truths rampant, the IJN works hard to provide facts, not sensationalism.
  • It brings you the impact of COVID-19 on the Colorado Jewish community, as well as the impact of the coronavirus on the global Jewish community.

Like other small businesses and media companies, the IJN is also being impacted in an unprecedented way by effects of the coronavirus.

That’s Why Your Help Is Needed Today.

Please subscribe today or purchase a gift subscription — an online gift is social distancing.

If you’re already a subscriber, you can also donate to the IJN to support our mission of providing quality and comprehensive journalism to the Colorado Jewish community.

Appreciatively,

Rabbi Hillel Goldberg
Editor & Publisher

Shana R. Goldberg
Assistant Publisher